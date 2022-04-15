Let’s go to a ballgame. Opening day of professional baseball was April 7. I love a good baseball game. Growing up, we had a family friend who always listened to professional baseball radio broadcasts. I can’t always attend but love listening to baseball game radio broadcasts.
But, wait, this is supposed to be a craft column, right? Fiber plays a vital part in this national pastime. For without fiber, there would be no regulation baseballs, no home runs, double/triple plays, fastballs, sliders or even any foul balls.
The official baseball used for games weighs anywhere from 5 to 5.25 ounces and measures around 9 inches in circumference. If you cut a baseball in half, it kind of resembles the inside of the layers to the center of the earth. Anywhere from 80-120 baseballs are used for each major league baseball game, but it wasn’t until the 1870s that uniform standards were incorporated for the weight and size of a regulation baseball.
Fiber comes into play (pardon the pun) when looking at the inside of the baseball. Most people know that the center of a regulation baseball is made of a cork/rubber composite. There are also black rubber layers, joined together by red rubber washers. If the center isn’t placed exactly in the center, the ball may actually wobble when it is hit into the air. (I knew there was a reason I couldn’t field a baseball very well. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.)
Wool is the next layer. Approximately 120 yards of 4-ply gray wool yarn is wrapped around the center of the baseball. Wrapped around the gray layer is another white layer of approximately 45 yards of 3-ply wool yarn. The next layer is about 53 yards of 3-ply grey wool.
Why use wool for most of the inside of the baseball? Wool has a natural property that, if compressed or put under pressure, allows the baseball to return to its natural round shape. That’s also why wool garments and items that are hand washed need to be reblocked after laundering.
The final layer of fiber is made of white poly-cotton yarn. This layer is lightly glued and put into place under the cowhide outer shell. It’s approximately 150 yards of yarn. This is a thin layer but holds all the other yarns in place, adding about 3/4 of an inch circumference to the baseball. This layer gives the baseball an added layer of strength underneath the cowhide exterior.
The outer shell of the baseball comes from alum-tanned cowhide. The cowhide is tested for several things such as hide strength (referred to as tensile strength), hide thickness and any other flaws in the hide material before it is approved to use for major league regulation baseballs. The covering is stitched into place with 88 inches of waxed, red-colored thread. After the baseball is stitched together, the baseball goes into a rolling machine for several seconds to level any uneven stitches. Then the baseball is fully inspected for any other construction imperfections before it is packaged and sent to the ball parks or store shelves.