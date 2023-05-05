Top a finished project with a tassel, pompom or fringe. It’s just one of the ways to add a decorative touch and/or accent to your finished project.

You can make the accent finishes with one, two or several colors to go with your knit, crochet or sewn item. You can purchase manufactured accents to add to your project. My problem is often finding a matching or complementary color to go with my specific garment or home decor item. That’s why I will often make my own accents to add to my competed craft project.

