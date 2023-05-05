Top a finished project with a tassel, pompom or fringe. It’s just one of the ways to add a decorative touch and/or accent to your finished project.
You can make the accent finishes with one, two or several colors to go with your knit, crochet or sewn item. You can purchase manufactured accents to add to your project. My problem is often finding a matching or complementary color to go with my specific garment or home decor item. That’s why I will often make my own accents to add to my competed craft project.
Pompoms are often added to the top of a knit/crochet hat. You can also add pompoms to the end of fastenings such as ties on a hat or sweater. Pompoms are spherical in shape and attached with ties used to secure and tie the cut pieces of fiber.
You can purchase commercial pompom makers that are made out of little, circular shaped, plastic frames. There are ways to make your own pompom maker frames using firm cardboard but I’ve found the plastic-style ones more durable and sturdy when making pompoms. Instructions are included with the purchased pompom maker frames. The plastic style ones are also perfectly round and reusable (as opposed to using your own cardboard made frames).
Tassels are often used to trim a hat, purse or corners of a pillow. Tassels are flat shaped (think of a whisk broom). They are usually secured to the garment or home decor item with a strand of yarn. Strands of yarn or thread are wrapped around a width of cardboard. A separate thread is laced under one side of the wrapped yarn and tied into place. The opposite side is then cut and the tassel is removed from the cardboard. A piece of yarn is wrapped about one-quarter of an inch down from the tied thread, and secured into place. The long strand of the tied yarn is used to secure the to the finished item.
Fringes are added by cutting separate strands of yarn and then adding individual strands of the yarn to the edges of garments, scarves or other accessory. Strands of yarn are wrapped around a firm cardboard, cut apart, and usually longer than strands of a tassel. The fringe length depends on the desired finished accent. For example, you may want a shorter fringe along the sort edges of a scarf than one that accents the edges of a shawl. The fringe is attached by taking two or three strands and fold them in half. Insert a crochet hook through the garment/home decor item edge and catch the folded loop. Pull the loop through the garment/home decor item edge. Now, place the loose edges of the strands through the loop and give it a tug to secure into place. Fringe can also double as a matched thread/yarn to make any needed repairs on the garment/home decor item.