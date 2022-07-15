All right, you groovy people. Get out your tools, cord materials and let’s macramé!
That once popular craft of the 1960s and 1970s is making a comeback in the crafting world.
Actually, macramé is thought to have originated in the 13th century by Arab weavers. Macramé lets you weave craft or home decor items by making a series of connected and/or knotted sections using cord, thread, yarn or leather. I usually used macramé stitch techniques to make hanging plant holders. Recently, I came across a booklet of my late mother-in-law’s pattern collection that included items such as suspended tables, wall hangings and two-tiered plant hangers. Other popular items include key chains and table runners. All you need is your hands, a good set of sharp scissors and some type of cord material for knotting. Occasionally, you may need to add a ring to use for hanging your finished craft. Some projects also include different types of beads to enhance the design of your macramé project. Some more intricate macramé projects may include using pins to pin sections of the project in place while working on another section of the project or to help get your macramé knots placed in a specific order or pattern. I’ve even seen larger projects such as hammocks and suspended chairs done using macramé.
There are many creative and intricate knots you can use on macrame projects. However, learning the intricate knots may seem a bit overwhelming for a beginning macramé crafter. Start with basic knots such as the half-knot and the square knot. You will also need to learn how to make an overhand knot. Learn and work these knots until you are comfortable with them before you move on to more intricate knots.
Here are a couple tips for beginner macramé. First, choose a project that is simple. It can be from a pattern book, online tutorials or from a fellow macramé enthusiast. Second, learn basic knots (as mentioned earlier). You may want to start with three-ply cords such as twine or a cotton cord. These cords will hold the knot in place easier. You can move on to more smooth, slick cords as you gain experience.
A quick note: You will want to cut cord three to four times the length of your finished project. For example, let’s say you want to make a plant hanger that is 20 inches long. You would start the project with the needed number of cords (e.g., six or eight cords) that are 60-80 inches long. More knots, thicker cord/twine and braided or three-ply cords will also take more cord length than a single strand of cord. You can always trim the cord shorter after the project is complete.