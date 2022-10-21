Many craft patterns contain information regarding the finished size of the garment or home décor item. This lets the crafter figure out if the item will fit a particular size (e.g. a garment) or in a particular area (e.g. an afghan).
Other than finished measurements, other pertinent pattern information includes the type of fiber or fabric used for the pattern, notions such as buttons/zippers or other closure adornments.
For knit and crochet patterns another important consideration is getting the gauge of the number of stitches and rows per inch of worked patterns. There is a lot of discussions I’ve had in-person and on social media in regards to obtaining gauge for a knit/crochet project. For loosely sized garments/home décor items, obtaining gauge may not be as crucial as it is on a fitted garment.
Today’s knit/crochet patterns are usually pretty specific about what to use and the pattern stitch needed in getting gauge for the project. For example, the pattern may indicate that the gauge is five stitches per inch and seven rows per inch in stockinette stitch. Or, if needed, the gauge may be listed as 10 stitches and 14 rows per two inches in the pattern stitch.
I acquired many old and vintage knitting patterns from my late mother-in-law. I’m currently working on a pattern that is written: 15 stitches = 2 inches. Ten rows = 1 inch. Notice, there’s no indication of what stitch pattern to use for obtaining gauge.
The rule basically is, if a knit pattern doesn’t give a specific pattern stitch to use when obtaining gauge, then the stockinette stitch (alternating knit and purl rows) is the stitch pattern used to obtain gauge. You will make a swatch using the stockinette stitch. Unless a pattern specifically states that the gauge is obtained by a specific stitch pattern and may (or may not) be blocked (that is shaped to a specific dimension), stockinette is the stitch pattern for gauge. For example, you can have a lace shawl with intricate yarn-over designs, but unless the pattern instructions specifically mention “in pattern” to get gauge, you will use the stockinette stitch pattern.
Crochet patterns will usually give the gauge and state which stitch style to use. For example, the pattern will have 14 stitches and 16 rows in 4 inches in single crochet. You will use the same stitch pattern used in the project pattern.
If you want a finished item that is the same size as the pattern, then getting gauge is important.
Other factors that may affect gauge include the type of stitch/pattern, the yarn used (sometimes you have to substitute a different yarn than one used in the pattern), hook/knitting needle size and the crafter’s personal tension on the yarn as you work the stitches. Any adjustments used for your pattern may mean you have to adjust the amount of yarn you purchase to make your completed project.