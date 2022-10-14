There are sharp things used in lots of crafts such as sewing needles, scissors, straight pins and hot glue guns. Not included are the various machines used to create craft items. You just have to be careful using said craft items.
When I was 14 years old, I was stabbed by my own knitting needle (a size 8 straight knitting needle). I made a mistake of leaving my knitting on a chair, went to sit down and impaled myself in the top of my leg on the knitting needle. From that day, I swore I would NEVER leave my knitting needles on any seated surface ever again.
Eventually, I sought medical help because I needed a tetanus shot and had a minor infection, so was placed on antibiotics. All was healed within a few days.
I can honestly say, since that incident over 45 years ago, I will set my knitting down in a basket, in a bag, on the table or on the floor. Also, most of my knitting today is done on circular knitting needles instead of straight knitting needles. It’s a lot more difficult to stab yourself with a circular knitting needle.
Fast forward to the second incident of getting stabbed with a knitting needle. It was all about timing of the incident.
I came home from shopping and was getting out of the car. As my usual procedure, I turned the car off, opened the driver’s door and grabbed my knitting bag from the floor of the passenger side of the car. I placed the knitting bag handles on my left arm, grabbed my purse and proceeded to step my left leg out of the car. The knitting bag was hanging down from my left arm.
The driver’s side door bounced back and forth against the hinge. It was then I felt a burning sensation along the side of my left leg. The car door swung back toward me hard enough that it pushed my size 6 (USA), 11-inch, straight knitting needle through my small knitting project bag, through the second cloth bag (hanging on my arm), through my pair of jeans and about 1/2 inch into the side of my leg. Instinctively, I grabbed the knitting needle and pulled it back out of my leg.
Immediately, I went into the house and tended to my injury. My last tetanus booster was still good and the medical professional told me to watch for signs of infection. Thankfully nothing more came of it except for a few days of a hurt and bruised leg.
The next day, I walked in to The Plum Nelly and purchased tip protectors in several sizes for my single and double-point knitting needles.The tip protectors keep the knitting from sliding off the needles and covers the points of the knitting needles. Now, when I get out of my car, I toss my knitting bag out of the car and onto the garage floor before getting out of my car. I just can’t risk being stabbed by my car door again.