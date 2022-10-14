There are sharp things used in lots of crafts such as sewing needles, scissors, straight pins and hot glue guns. Not included are the various machines used to create craft items. You just have to be careful using said craft items.

When I was 14 years old, I was stabbed by my own knitting needle (a size 8 straight knitting needle). I made a mistake of leaving my knitting on a chair, went to sit down and impaled myself in the top of my leg on the knitting needle. From that day, I swore I would NEVER leave my knitting needles on any seated surface ever again.

