Many people own sweaters. Knit, crochet or purchased in ready-to-wear form, keeping sweaters can be a challenge.
I have more sweaters to stack than space on the shelf in my closet. I have enough space on the closet rod to hang the sweaters.
It would be ideal if I could have a specific space set aside on the shelves for my sweaters. There are situations where hanging sweaters is unavoidable.
The problem is that in hanging a sweater over a thin, wire hanger in a closet, the sweater often ends up with rounded distorted areas or shoulder bumps along the top. Another disadvantage is hanging a sweater on a hanger can stretch the length of the sweater, as can happen with some natural yarns such as alpaca fiber. The hand-knit sweater you created to stop at the waistline now extends a few inches past your waist.
Padded hangers are one way to soften the shoulder distortion. The padded hanger provides a soft cushion and support for garments. A padded fabric or yarn is placed over the wire framework of the hanger and extends beyond the end of the hanger (where the hanger curves across the bottom). The purpose of padded hangers is to prevent those shoulder bumps on sweaters, shirts and blouses and to keep the garment item from slipping off plain, wire-style hangers. Purchased blouses and sweaters often come with loops attached to the inside of the garment. Many people will cut them off the garment after purchase. However, those loops are specifically placed inside the shoulder seam so that you can loop them over the hook of the hanger and keep the garment from slipping off the hanger and onto the closet floor.
Recently, I saw an interesting way to hang sweaters. I really like the way this hanging method fits in my closet without sacrificing closet shelf space.
Take the sweater and with sleeves sticking out, fold the sweater in half, matching shoulders, sleeves and body. Lay the folded sweater down on a flat surface with the two sleeves facing up and the body of the sweater going east-west direction across the bottom.
Now, take a regular wire hanger and place the hook (the top part that goes over the closet rod) at the intersection of the armhole and side seam of the sweater, with the hook extending beyond the armhole. Take the arms and fold them over one side of the slanted part of the hanger, and tuck it behind the bottom wire of the hanger. Now, take the body of the sweater and fold it over the other side of the slanted part of the hanger and tuck it behind the bottom wire of the hanger. The garment will stay in place on the hanger and avoid getting shoulder bumps.
