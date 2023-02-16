My recent crafting days have been spent sewing home decor items with canvas material. Sewing the heavier material required some adjustment and a little detective work for me to complete the project.

First there are machine adjustments. I got my scrap piece of canvas and proceeded to stitch a few test rows on the sewing machine. The bobbin stitches were visible on the top side of the test scrap, so I had to adjust the upper tension knob lower and stitch a sample until the bobbin stitches were no longer visible on the top side. I am ready to start sewing on the project.

0
0
0
0
0