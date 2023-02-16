My recent crafting days have been spent sewing home decor items with canvas material. Sewing the heavier material required some adjustment and a little detective work for me to complete the project.
First there are machine adjustments. I got my scrap piece of canvas and proceeded to stitch a few test rows on the sewing machine. The bobbin stitches were visible on the top side of the test scrap, so I had to adjust the upper tension knob lower and stitch a sample until the bobbin stitches were no longer visible on the top side. I am ready to start sewing on the project.
I placed the first two pieces of the canvas material together and started sewing a long, straight seam. I stopped sewing and checked the first line of the stitching. Everything looked good and I continued to stitch the seam.
About halfway down the seam, the thread started fraying just in front of the needle of the sewing machine. I had to stop, cut the frayed part off, re-thread the machine and continue sewing. The fraying situation kept happening.
I changed the sewing machine needle, thinking there was a small rough spot catching the thread in the eye of the needle. I continued sewing and the thread still kept fraying.
Maybe I’m sewing too fast? A straight seam is easy but maybe the friction of the needle in the canvas was too much and the canvas was fraying the thread. I sewed slower along the seam but it didn’t change the fraying thread problem. I’m on the first seam of my project and the thread has frayed three times along the seam. I knew I had to solve the problem before I could proceed with my project. Otherwise, I would have to start and stop to re-thread several times along every seam. This is a big project and I could easily see me spending more time re-threading than completing the project. I set the project aside for a few days.
Two days later, I was at a meeting. I mentioned to my very experienced sewing/quilter friend about my dilemma. She asked, “Are you using a size 18 sewing needle?” I had to think. Well, no, the only size I had on hand was size 16 needles, which are slightly smaller than an 18 size needle. I didn’t think it would make a difference since I could sew the canvas on my sample. I learned the problem was (if you were to enlarge the actual surface of the stitching), the sewing machine needle was making too small of a hole for the thicker thread to slide easily through the canvas material. So, in essence, the rough surface of the canvas material was fraying the thread. I didn’t realize that this one, simple adjustment would be the difference. I acquired the correct size sewing machine needle and am happy to report, I’m almost done with my project. No more problem with fraying thread.