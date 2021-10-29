A hem on a garment or home decor item is usually the final step in a sewn project. The hem allowance is usually included on the sewing pattern pieces. Let’s use a skirt hem as an example.
Some hems are made by simply turning up the edge of the fabric along the bottom of the skirt. A hem can also be finished by using seam binding or bias tape. The amount of hem allowance is usually printed along the hem edge of the pattern pieces. It’s a good idea to check the hem allowance to your personal measurements before cutting out the pattern piece. That way, the skirt length can be adjusted as needed before cutting the pattern out of your fashion fabric.
A general rule for making a skirt hem is the straighter the finished hemline, the deeper the hem can be folded, usually no more than a 3-inch hem. If the skirt has more curves or flares out, the hemline is usually not as deep as a straight hemline, not larger than 2 inches. Sheer or lightweight fabric may need a deep hemline or a rolled hemline. Knit fabrics may need a narrow hemline that will reduce distortion or sagging of the hem.
The first step in hemming is to neatly finish or serge the raw edge of the hemline. This will keep strands of woven fabric from protruding below the finished hemline of the skirt.
Hems can be stitched by machine or by hand. Tailored garment hems are often stitched by hand or using a blind stitch technique. The blind stitch can be stitched by machine but oftentimes are stitched in place by hand. The stitches are placed between the inside of the folded up edge of the hem and the non-public side of the skirt (the sides that touch on the inside of the garment when the hem is folded into place).
Another hand stitch used for hems is called a flat hem stitch. The hem is folded and pressed/pinned into place. The flat hem stitch is used by making one stitch close to the edge of the hem then onto the non-public side of the skirt. The hem is stitched in an overcast manner or a zig-zag style manner.
Hems can also be covered using bias tape or seam binding. The bias tape/seam binding is stitched to the raw edge of the hemline, then pressed and stitched into place along the hemline with machine or hand stitching. Bias tape is more often used for garments with a flared shape, because the bias tape will adjust to the curve of the finished skirt.
Another technique that is fast and barely noticeable is fusing a hem with a heat activated webbing. However, following the manufacturer’s instructions, you will want to test this method on a scrap piece of fabric before using it on the finished project to be sure the bonded fabric is secure and doesn’t distort the shape of the fabric. Avoid stretching the webbing when applying or touching the iron directly on the webbing material. A correctly fused hemline should last thorough normal washing/drying or dry cleaning of the garment.