Price of fabric is a consideration when purchasing supplies for your craft project. Sometimes it’s better to pay a little more per yard of fabric and end up with a good quality product. Let’s start with looking at the label on the end of the bolt of fabric.
Fiber content usually is listed along the top, right side of the label. It might be 100% polyester or 100% cotton or a blend of several different natural and/or manufactured fibers.
Another tip on the bolt label includes the width of the fabric. It might be sizes such as 60, 44 or 36 inches across. That is the full width of the fabric going across from one selvage edge to the other selvage edge. This is important to know so that you purchase the correct amount of fabric to make your craft project. You might need 2.5 yards of fabric that is 60 inches wide, while you may need to purchase 3 yards of fabric that is 45 inches wide. That information is found on the back of the pattern envelope.
Also listed is the location of the fabric manufacturer. I’ve seen fabric made in the USA, Vietnam, and/or South Korea.
Care and laundering (or dry cleaning) recommendations are listed on the label. Most of the time, one usually purchases less than an entire bolt of fabric. Take a picture of the label with your phone and you can refer to the care instructions later. However, for those who need a large amount of a particular fabric, you can also see the total amount of fabric on a new, uncut bolt, which can be anywhere from 30-100 yards of fabric. It also depends on the thickness of the fabric, (e.g., heavy canvas may have only 35 yards where a lace may be 50 or more yards).
Take a look at the thread count of the fabric. Sheet sets are commercially sold with thread count listed on the manufacturer’s label. The higher the thread count, the softer the fabric will feel and better accept the dyeing process. Higher thread counts will shrink less in laundering than lower thread count fabrics and last through years of wear and laundering.
Speaking of dyes, there are usually color dots along the selvage edge of the fabric. Quilters sometimes use color dots to help in selecting coordinating fabrics for their quilt project. Better quality fabrics will go through a process which sets the dyes and makes the fabric softer. In the interest of cost, some manufacturers may not go through the extra setting and finishing steps. The result is a less expensive fabric that will wear out faster, colors bleed/fade easier than higher quality fabrics. I have seen this firsthand when I purchased a quality quilt shop fabric and an exact fabric pattern copy at a large department store. The price difference between the two was about $1 per yard. After laundering both pieces of fabric through one cycle, the less expensive fabric immediately showed signs of color fading, a more coarse texture, and had a lower thread count than the quilt shop fabric.