Someone posted on a social media website that family and consumer science, formerly known as home economics classes, should be brought back as part of all students’ regular curriculum during a school year. At first, it seemed as if the classes weren’t included as part of school curriculum, but as I read through the comments, I realized that these classes are still being taught in many schools.
I remember taking home economics classes as part of my junior high school years. The main subjects were food and nutrition (including meal planning), cooking, sewing and taking care of house tasks (e.g., laundry along with ironing) and managing a home. I also learned a basic health course (e.g., checking temperature, heart rate, blood pressure) in case I needed to take care of an ill relative in the home. Learning to work and manage a household budget was also part of the curriculum. My favorite part was sewing. I love to cook but sewing was my favorite — until I discovered knitting.
Today, if you didn’t learn the skills at home, there are in-person and online classes that can help you learn these types of skills. Canning and preserving foods became very popular several years ago, due to contamination problems with commercially canned foods. You know exactly what you are putting into your food when you preserve the food yourself. My late mother preserved a lot of garden foods that we ate during the winter months. You have to do everything just right or food will spoil and, if you eat the food, end up making you very sick. Some of these skills also prepare your high school graduate to manage taking care of themselves in college and adult life.
Home economics was a mandatory course in my seventh- and eighth-grade years. In the aforementioned social media discussion, many people worldwide stated that these skill classes are still being taught. Many also stated their main teacher that taught them those life skills was often a family member such as a parent, sibling or grandparent.
I thought about my own experiences as a child. I was always helping my mother in the kitchen and with sewing. If she washed clothes, I washed my dolls’ clothes. Helping my mother with home tasks was one way for me to learn lifelong skills.
My crafting involves so many of those early learned tasks. Just recently, I had to shorten several curtains to fit different windows in our home. As I placed the curtains on the ironing board to mark, measure, press and sew, I imagined my own mother, looking over my shoulder, guiding me as I successfully worked and completed my project. Thanks for teaching me so many skills, Mom.