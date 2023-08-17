Hot weather means that crochet and knit enthusiasts are getting ready for winter. This is the start of sweater-making season. (Some crafters may also refer to it as the start of mitten, hat and scarf season.)

I belong to a social media group and cold weather items are the thing on most crafters’ minds. It’s kind of like the old question of which came first: the chicken or the egg? For a crochet/knit crafter, it’s a toss-up between which came first: the yarn or the pattern?

0
0
0
0
0