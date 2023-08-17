Hot weather means that crochet and knit enthusiasts are getting ready for winter. This is the start of sweater-making season. (Some crafters may also refer to it as the start of mitten, hat and scarf season.)
I belong to a social media group and cold weather items are the thing on most crafters’ minds. It’s kind of like the old question of which came first: the chicken or the egg? For a crochet/knit crafter, it’s a toss-up between which came first: the yarn or the pattern?
It’s hard to describe but there are times where, with all the yarn on the store shelf, a particular one will catch my eye. That’s what I call the “Ooooo—Ahhhh” (OA) factor. I look at the yarns and they all seem very nice. But, then I spot a particular yarn that makes me go OA! That’s my gotta-have-it yarn. Not that I have any particular project in mind for that yarn. Sometimes, it’s the color, other times it’s the fiber content that factors into my purchase decision. It may take a while, but eventually I will find the perfect pattern complement to the yarn.
A couple thoughts to consider if you’re choosing to make a knit/crochet sweater. Cardigan sweaters have a button/buttonhole band along the front of the sweater. This style allows the wearer to put the sweater on, one arm at a time, then close the front of the sweater as desired. It is easier for those with limited mobility to use a cardigan style sweater. Pullovers are ones that you have to place over the head and then put both arms through the sleeves. Pullovers can have different shaped necklines to accommodate the personal style preference of the wearer. I have a favorite, often used sweater pattern. It’s the simplicity of the pattern that allows me to create my own style (cardigan or pullover), color and/or stitch designs in making my sweater.
One thing about knit/crochet enthusiasts is they are very observant of knit/crochet items shown in other media outlets. That’s how we share our ideas and find new projects to knit/crochet. For example, a social media post may contain a photo screen shot of a television, showing a particular knit/crochet item. The post asks if anyone knows where to obtain a pattern of the item. In some cases, patterns are requested so much that popular movies or television series will come out with their own knit/crochet patterns based on garments and/or home decor items seen on that particular show. Shows such as “Dr. Who,” “Game of Thrones” or “Outlander,” or movies including the Harry Potter series or “Despicable Me” have published different patterns based on crochet/knit garments and designs worn by characters of that particular show.