You will need a crochet hook and a ball of yarn to learn the craft of crochet. But, which hook? One can become overwhelmed by the number of choices.
The most common type of crochet hook is made of aluminum and comes in many different sizes. The size of the hook depends on the thickness of the yarn being used for your project. If you choose a hook that is too large for the type of yarn/crochet thread, it will have a loose tension, leaving large, uneven openings in the stitches. Too small of a hook and you will have trouble catching all of the ply of the yarn/thread as you work the stitches on your project. Information on the manufacturer’s label will have crochet hook and knitting needles sizes recommended for that particular yarn/thread.
There are basically two styles of crochet hooks: rounded throat and cut-in throat. The throat of the crochet hook is the area located just under the curved part of the hook. The other parts include the tip (the part of the hook you use to make the stitches), the shank (the part between the grip and the curved tip, where crochet stitches are worked), the grip/thumb rest (the flat part of the hook where hook size information is usually located) and the handle (the rest of the crochet hook, opposite of the hook).
Small-sized steel hooks are used for working crochet projects using a fine cotton or acrylic thread. This is often used to create doilies, table linens and heirloom baby items. Steel hooks are also used when working with bead crochet projects.
Because some hooks are hard to grip (e.g., steel crochet hooks), you can find some with plastic that fits around the handle between the grip and the end of the handle. This type of handle will make it easier to grip the narrow shank of the crochet hook.
I also have a few crochet hooks that are slightly shorter than the aluminum crochet hook and include a cushioned, wide plastic handle along the non-working end of the crochet hook. This make it easier to hold and work the stitches. They also make small sleeves that slide over the handle of the crochet hook for an easier grip. Sometimes, when a grip sleeve is unavailable, I will wrap a rubber band around the non-hook end of the crochet hook so I don’t have to hold on to it as tight when working on my crochet project.
Bamboo hooks are very light and available in several different sizes. I like to use bamboo crochet and knitting needles when working with slick types of yarn such as silk.
It’s a good idea to experiment with a few different styles and types of crochet hooks until you find the one that fits comfortably in your hand, as well as the hook suited for the fiber used for your project.