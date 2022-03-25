I had just joined a new skein of yarn to my project when I noticed a sentence on the yarn label: “We suggest you purchase sufficient yarn of one dye lot as different dye lots may vary slightly in shade.” I may have discovered the root cause of the crafter’s supply stash. For knit/crochet crafters, it’s all about having enough yarn to finish a particular project.
The dye lot is the number of the dye used for colorizing one batch of yarn. When that dye is used up, manufacturers mix another batch of the same color name, although it may not be an exact color match to the previous dye bath. That’s why you should keep the labels from the yarn skeins until you complete the entire project.
The yarn label lists the color name, (e.g., #941 Red Apple). Below the color name is a series of numbers; this is the dye lot number (e.g., #1125 9210). Shopping for yarn means finding enough of the exact colors of yarn that match a certain dye lot. Throughout the years, if I need six skeins of yarn for my project and find seven skeins on the store shelf with the same dye lot number, you can bet I will purchase seven skeins, just in case I need slightly more than the six skeins called for in craft pattern.
Even with all the current technology and capability to make exact color matches for no-dye-lot yarn, there are times when there is still a slight color difference between two skeins of the same color yarn. However, it may not be noticed until the project is worked for a few rows and you see a definite color difference line of demarcation across the project.
One way to deal with not-exact-matching yarn skeins is to alternate rows between the skeins (e.g., work Row 1 with skein A and Row 2 with skein B). Recently, I had to do this on a baby afghan by working two rows from each skein of the no-dye-lot yarn. The end result looked like a heather mix of color instead of a solid pink color.
Another way to work non-exact color skeins is to place a different color between the two similar colors. For example, use one pink skein to knit a few rows, then knit a contrasting color for a few rows, followed by pink-colored knit rows from the second skein of yarn. The contrasting color break will camouflage the slight color difference between the two pink skeins.
A third way to use non-exact matching yarns is to alternate the stitches or stitch pattern across the rows of your project. This will make the colors blend together better and trick the eye into thinking it’s just the light reflection instead of the actual non-matched yarn making the color difference.