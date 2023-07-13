There are knit patterns that will have you make the garment or home decor item in the round — that is, in one piece or pieces with very few seams to stitch after completing the project.
I’ve been knitting for over 50 years. I can seam items together, but prefer, whenever possible, to knit them in one piece. I have a well-used sweater pattern that was given to me by my late mother-in-law. The sweater is knit from the neck to the waistband, splitting the stitches apart for the armholes. The stitches are then picked up around the armholes for the sleeves and knit to the cuff. I use double-point knitting needles to knit the seamless sleeves.
One part of knitting in the round is casting on the needed number of stitches. The trick is to join the round without twisting the stitches.
Some in-the-round projects have you cast on a large number of stitches. The problem is there is no way to fix it once the joined round is twisted. You have to remove the stitches from the knitting needle and start over by casting on the needed stitches. This can get very frustrating but it happens to all knitters who knit in the round. The only time to intentionally twist the stitches is when knitting a project like a moebius cowl or shawl.
Here are two methods that have worked for me to lessen the chance I will twist the stitches.
One method is to work across the row, then lay the circular knitting needle with the stitches onto a flat table. Next, place the points of the knitting needles at the 12 o’clock position.
The cast on row should lay flat along the inside of the circle shape. The stitches will be on the needle around the outside of the circle. Check to see that the cast on row lays flat on the surface of the table. If there is a twist, it will look like a line that goes around the surface of the circular knitting needle (instead of all stitches laying in a flat circle). It may entail rotating the stitches around the knitting needle until the cast on row lays flat.
When you have the cast on row set, pick up your knitting needles, place a marker to show the beginning of the new round, and knit the first few stitches. Set the knitting needles down again, and double check to see that the cast on row still lays flat inside the circle.
A second method to avoid twisting stitches is to cast on the needed number of stitches. Then knit the first two or four rows going back and forth along the circular knitting needle. Then, join the round on the next odd-numbered row. The gap left by the back-and-forth rows are then seamed together after the project is complete.