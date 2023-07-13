There are knit patterns that will have you make the garment or home decor item in the round — that is, in one piece or pieces with very few seams to stitch after completing the project.

I’ve been knitting for over 50 years. I can seam items together, but prefer, whenever possible, to knit them in one piece. I have a well-used sweater pattern that was given to me by my late mother-in-law. The sweater is knit from the neck to the waistband, splitting the stitches apart for the armholes. The stitches are then picked up around the armholes for the sleeves and knit to the cuff. I use double-point knitting needles to knit the seamless sleeves.

