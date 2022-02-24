Mending needlework can be something as simple as stitching on a button or securing the ends of a seam. The main idea in mending is (a) prevent the hole or seam edge from getting any larger and (b) secure and support the loose stitches/seam in place. Here are a few suggestions for mending on fiber items.
One thing I often repair are stitches that come loose on seams of commercially knit items. As I mentioned in a previous craft column, it seems the serged seams of commercially made sweaters are not very wide. The cut threads of the knit sweater will often easily work loose from the seam, creating loose stitches that have to be resecured to the sweater. Sometimes, I can tie a small knot with the loose yarn/thread ends and secure the ends back into the seam edge. Other times, I will hold the loose ends and secure the yarn/thread ends to the seam using sewing thread or yarn.
Often, when I give a knit or crochet gift, I include a small amount of yarn with the item so that any holes can be repaired using original yarn/thread. However, that may not always be an option for commercially manufactured items. It can be a challenge to find a thread/yarn match to use for mending fiber items.
One option to match yarn/thread is to see if the item is made with a no-dye-lot fiber. I’ve had good luck with matching colors of no-dye-lot fibers. However, there are times when the dye lot of specific yarns/thread are not truly exact matches. In that case, you have to see if the color is still close enough to make the repair.
Another option is to find a spool of wool or cotton thread that comes close to matching the area to be mended on a knit/crochet item. I have found that if the repair area is a few stitches, a close color match will work. It helps if the fibers are blended (e.g., heather or speckled style yarn/thread) so that even if you can’t find an exact match, you may be able to find a close enough match to repair the item that will blend in to the repaired area of the garment.
Another option is to use cotton embroidery thread. Or, in the case of wool items, use needlepoint wool (comes in small skeins similar to embroidery thread). Many times you can get almost an exact match depending on the size of the repair area. I also try to match the fiber content of the repair thread to the item being repaired. For example, if the item is 100% wool, I will use a skein of wool needlepoint or spool of wool thread to make the repair.