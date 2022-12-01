In last week’s column, I started making kitchen curtains that included a ruffled section along the bottom of the curtain. The curtain is 36 inches wide, with the ruffle being 72 inches wide. The ruffle has been hemmed on one of the long edges of the fabric.

Next, pin the ungathered strip of fabric in even sections, right sides together, along the edge where it will be joined. In our example, I’m making the 72-inch ruffle for the 36-inch wide curtains with the ruffle being placed along the bottom edge of the curtain. That means there is 4 inches of ruffle fabric for every 2 inches of curtain fabric. Mark the ruffle at 4-inch intervals and mark the curtain fabric at 2-inch intervals. Match the markings of both fabrics and pin in place.

