In last week’s column, I started making kitchen curtains that included a ruffled section along the bottom of the curtain. The curtain is 36 inches wide, with the ruffle being 72 inches wide. The ruffle has been hemmed on one of the long edges of the fabric.
Next, pin the ungathered strip of fabric in even sections, right sides together, along the edge where it will be joined. In our example, I’m making the 72-inch ruffle for the 36-inch wide curtains with the ruffle being placed along the bottom edge of the curtain. That means there is 4 inches of ruffle fabric for every 2 inches of curtain fabric. Mark the ruffle at 4-inch intervals and mark the curtain fabric at 2-inch intervals. Match the markings of both fabrics and pin in place.
Carefully pull on the threads of the gathering stitches to fit the ruffle fabric to the flat, curtain fabric edge. Pin each section into place. Baste stitch the ruffle into place, stitching with the ruffle fabric facing up.
Check to see if the gathered fabric is smoothly stitched. You don’t want any gathers being stuck or folded over within the seam. If so, then remove basting in that section and reposition the gathered fabric and baste it back in place.
Stitch the gathered section in place. Once stitched, press the seam flat using the tip of the iron along the stitched edge, but don’t let the tip of the iron go past the stitched seam. Otherwise, you will set creases into the ruffled edge of the edging.
Some sewing machines, including even the old-style treadle sewing machines, have a specific attachment that is placed in the stitching area by the presser foot called a ruffler foot. I have made Civil War garments that include a lot of ruffle adornments and this attachment is a time saver and gives you evenly placed ruffles and/or pleats for your finished garment. One part of the ruffler foot attaches to the presser foot of the sewing machine. There are two metal pieces on top of each other, with the top metal piece having a serrated edge. The flat part of the fabric (in our example, the curtain material) is fed under the bottom metal piece, with the ruffle fabric going between the two metal pieces. The basic construction is that the ruffle fabric is fed by the serrated metal piece faster than the flat fabric along the bottom. The end result is that ruffle is fed into the stitching area of the machine immediately in front of the sewing needle, which immediately tacks it into place. Levers or dials along the side of the ruffler foot allow you to adjust the amount of fabric to be gathered onto your flat fabric. You can also create your own ruffled fabric using a single layer of fabric fed through the ruffler foot. Instructions for using the ruffler foot attachment should be in your sewing machine owner's manual or research online for your sewing machine’s instructions.