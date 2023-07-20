Here are a few ideas when dealing with those tiny leftover slivers of bar soap.
There are several ways to melt and reshape the soap slivers into a recycled bar of soap. Do a web search to find specific recipes on remaking the slivers into new soap. However, you usually have to accumulate several small pieces to make the new bar of soap.
One other way to reuse small soap pieces is to make or purchase a wash mitt or other pocket-style soap holder, sometimes found in the bath aisle at the local store. Or, you can take a washcloth, fold it in half and stitch two sides together. Then, tuck the sliver of soap into the washcloth opening and use it in the shower.
Another way to use the small leftover soaps is to soak the leftover piece of soap for a minute or two in a small amount of water just long enough to soften the sliver. Then stick the sliver to a new bar of soap.
Take the small piece of soap and place it in a drawer as a sachet or place it inside a pair of shoes (overnight) to deodorize the shoes.
Keep a small piece of soap in a container with your sewing supplies. Use the soap to make zippers work easier or use it to make tailor markings on washable fabric to mark hems, etc. The mark on the fabric will wash out the first time the item is laundered. If you’re not sure the soap will wash out, mark a scrap piece of your fashion fabric and put it through the laundry process to be sure the soap will not leave any residue marks on the fashion fabric. This is suitable for washable garments and/or home decor items.
I love to work in my garden. In spite of wearing garden gloves, I still get some dirt lodged under my fingernails. Scratch your fingers on the bar soap pieces. The soap will help block out most of the dirt from getting stuck under your fingernails and wash out easier when you’re done digging in the dirt.
Speaking of gardening or any outdoor work, take the slivers of bar soap and place them inside a knee-high nylon. Tie a knot in the opening of the knee-high then suspend this version (similar to a soap-on-a-rope) near the outdoor faucet. When you’re done working in the garden or other outdoor chore, you can wash most of the dirt off your hands by the outside faucet. Not only does the soap wash most of the dirt off your hands, the texture of the knee-high will act like a gentle scrubber to also get the dirt off your hands. That means less dirt will end up going down your home’s drain system, too.