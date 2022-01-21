Adaptive needlework and techniques are terms used to describe custom-made garments, notions and home decor items that have a special purpose for the crafter and/or the gift recipient.
A recent Facebook post on one of my craft groups showed a pair of non-traditional gloves. The knitter was making a pair of gloves for someone who was born with only three fingers and thumb. The person lived in a cold climate and even though mittens kept the recipient’s hands warm, it made it difficult to use their hands to hold or manipulate things such as car keys or a door handle. It took the knitter a while to create a pattern for the special-order gloves, but once they were done, the recipient was overjoyed to have gloves that fit their hands and lifestyle, keep their hands warm and yet, allow their hands to manipulate everyday things (e.g., car keys, a door handle).
Some adaptive garments include things such as open side seams that snap or zip shut. Over 25 years ago, my youngest son broke his lower leg in an accident. His surgical dressing had to stay in place for about two weeks. I found a pair of sweatpants that had a set of snaps along the outside seam of each leg, and another pair that zipped along the side seam. The legs of regular pants would not fit over the thickness of the surgical bandage, but the snap/zippered seams gave us the flexibility to leave the seam open as needed to fit over the bandage and also the walking boot worn after the doctor removed the bandage.
Shirts or blouses can have open seams along one arm and side of the garment. This will make it easier for someone with limited mobility in the arms or shoulders to get in and out of the garment. This may also include altered fasteners such as hook-and-loop fasteners (no buttons or clasp-style closures). Fibers and materials that have some give or be able to stretch can also help someone with physically challenging situations.
There are patterns made specifically for people who are in or frequently use a wheelchair. Adaptations may include things such as clothing with back openings/fasteners that slip on over the front of the arms and shoulders of the person, wrap around the shoulders, criss-cross across the back of the shoulders and/or close in the back of the garment. Sleeves and dress/skirt lengths may be adjusted so that fabric edges don’t get caught in the wheels of the wheelchair. Adaptive pants or jeans for wheelchair-bound persons may include more fabric ease in the seat and back leg area of the pants/jeans for a more comfortable fit in a seated position.