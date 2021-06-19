Summertime brings a lot of outside activities and tasks (e.g., gardening) that take up a lot of time. I must have had such a busy weekend last week that I didn’t realize June 12 was worldwide Knit in Public Day. How could I miss such an important date?
Those who read my column last weekend will note that not one word was included in my column. It wasn’t until I started seeing pictures on social media posts the next day that I realized I missed mentioning it in my column. My readers know how much I love to knit. I told my husband that I had missed mentioning Knit in Public Day. He smiled and said that I’m always knitting in public.
That’s true, I said. I almost always have my knitting in the car with me. (No, I don’t drive and knit. I only knit when I’m the passenger.) A few years ago, I went with my husband to a big box store to purchase supplies for a set of shelves. I knew it would take some time to locate all the supplies and my husband had very specific items on his list. Waiting patiently by the shopping cart, I distinctly remember taking my knitting out of my purse and knitting on a small scarf. He stopped, looked at me, smiled, shook his head, and went back to picking out construction supplies. If there’s a waiting time (e.g., at the doctor’s office), my knitting is with me. So, I guess it fits better for me to say I knit in public all year long.
Speaking of a purse, I have been told that I could play on the show “Let’s Make a Deal” just by bringing my everyday purse with me. For example, one day I was shopping with a friend and we were trying to figure if there was enough lace to do our project. I dug into my purse and pulled out a retractable tape measure. She was surprised that I had a tape measure with me. My first thought was, doesn’t everyone carry a tape measure in their purse, along with a pair of fold-away scissors?
One cold, snowy winter day, my husband and I were traveling in our old pickup truck. At that time, we owned a Corgi and the Corgi liked to put his paws on the armrest and look out the passenger window (no matter if the window was open or closed). I got in the passenger front seat and realized there were Corgi nose prints all over the inside of the window. I mentioned to my husband that the window could use a really good cleaning. He said, “Well, unless you have window cleaner in that purse of yours, you’ll have to just not touch the window.” We laughed but I suddenly realized that I had something that would work. You can imagine the surprise on his face (“You do NOT have window cleaner in that purse!”) as I pulled out my eyeglass cleaner spray bottle and cloth. The window was now clean. Maybe my friends are right. I could be quite the contestant on “Let’s Make a Deal” as long as I can fit it into my purse.