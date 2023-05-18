Knitting needles have been around for centuries. My research gave an earliest example of finding a set of five knitting needles in a tomb in the late 14th century in Arabia.
Early knitting needles were made of bone or bamboo. Throughout the years, other materials used to make knitting needles included a variety of metals including steel and copper.
Knitting involves using two pointed needles (think of a sharpened pencil, where the lead is the point of the knitting needle) to make the stitches. According to my research, it was in the Middle Ages where knitters started using four or five knitting needles. The use of multiple needles allowed the knitter to make things in the round such as gloves, hosiery and caps. There are several late 13th and 14th century paintings that show a knitter using four or five knitting needles for their knit project. Many of these styles of paintings are often referred to as Knitting Madonnas, in reference to Jesus’ mother, Mary.
The knitting needles improved throughout the years. They became more unified in sizing and styles. My husband and I have participated in Civil War era reenactments. I often work on knit projects during our reenactments. However, to be consistent with historical accuracy, I must be sure to only use wood or bone straight knitting needles. That’s because the next major change in the knitting needle industry came in early 1900s.
The first United States patent for circular knitting needles was issued in 1918. This style consisted of two short knitting needles connected by a steel wire cable. However, the connections between the needles and the wire center were often a little rough and would often catch the fibers of the yarn. Even with catching the yarn fibers, knitters were happy because they could knit in the round to make tube-style garments (e.g., vest). The knitting is continuous and one was less likely to drop stitches off the ends (as can easily happen with double-point knitting needles). After the knitting is completed, there are also fewer seams to sew to finish the project.
The Boye company developed smoother connections between the cable and the knitting needles, along with tapered points on the end of the knitting needles. The rounded, tapered points were less likely to split the yarn/thread ply. The needles of today also are lighter than the original circular knitting needles.
Unless it’s a tight circle (e.g., toes of a sock), about 98% of my knitting is worked on circular knitting needles. My late mother-in-law introduced me to knitting with circular needles. Today, I use circular knitting needles to work circular and back-and-forth projects because the weight of my knitted project is more centered, lessening the weight stress on my hands, wrists, arms and shoulders.