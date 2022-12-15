It’s crunch time and only one week to go before Christmas Day arrives. Here are some last-minute gift ideas that start by using a canning jar.
Meals/Desserts-in-a-Jar. You can combine dry ingredients for different desserts or main meals in a quart-sized canning jar. Do a quick internet search and you can find many different canning jar recipes. The dry ingredients are placed in the jar with a card attached giving baking or cooking instructions. I have received meals and cookies in a jar. I usually set the gift on my kitchen shelf. What I like about meals/desserts in a jar is that all I have to add is some liquid (e.g., milk or water) and eggs to complete the meal. These are especially helpful when holiday season gets busy but you still need to make a meal or bake some cookies for a family/friend get-together.
Combine a little greenery in water inside a small pint or half-pint canning jar (some people may put in cranberries which will float and support the tea light candle). Set the tea light in the center as a candle accent to your table. Just remember to only fill the jar to the bottom of the rim of the lid area (the bottom line before the flat part of the jar). That will keep the tea light just below the top of the jar.
Canning jar snow globe. You can make the snow globe with the jar either right side up or upside down (the lid is on the bottom). There are many ways to make a canning jar snow globe, with or without water. If not using water, then you can glue figures or ornaments to the inside of the lid of the canning jar. There are many ways to make a snow globe that can be found with a website search.
There are many recipes for making your own slime or clay dough to make a cute gift for kids. It might be best to use a plastic container or canning-style jar if giving the gift to younger recipients.
Put dry beverage ingredients into the mason jar. Be sure to include recipe instructions for completing the beverage. For example, you might put ingredients for hot cocoa into the jar, including hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. All that might be needed is hot water or hot milk (depending on the recipe used to make the cocoa) to complete the coca mix. Tie a small, Christmas-themed whisk or small wooden spoon with a ribbon around the rim of the jar.
Create a snow scene by cutting out (use a stencil making machine) and glue or paint a silhouette scene on the outside of the jar. Place a battery-powered or real tea light inside the jar for a creative, one-of-a-kind luminary to add to your holiday decor.