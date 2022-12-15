It’s crunch time and only one week to go before Christmas Day arrives. Here are some last-minute gift ideas that start by using a canning jar.

Meals/Desserts-in-a-Jar. You can combine dry ingredients for different desserts or main meals in a quart-sized canning jar. Do a quick internet search and you can find many different canning jar recipes. The dry ingredients are placed in the jar with a card attached giving baking or cooking instructions. I have received meals and cookies in a jar. I usually set the gift on my kitchen shelf. What I like about meals/desserts in a jar is that all I have to add is some liquid (e.g., milk or water) and eggs to complete the meal. These are especially helpful when holiday season gets busy but you still need to make a meal or bake some cookies for a family/friend get-together.

