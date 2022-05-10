Knit, crochet, even sewing have their own language of the craft. Let’s take a look at the craft language of knit/crochet patterns.
Working written instructions can be confusing unless you know the language of the specific craft. I’ll start with knit/crochet patterns.
Schematic diagrams are often included in the printed instructions of the pattern. These are a technical drawing or illustration of the measurements of each piece used in the garment or home decor item of the completed pattern. The schematic also includes measurements/stitches of different sizes included in your pattern. The schematic helps me see at a glance the layout of the pattern pieces.
Sizing is the general instructions on the fit. Sometimes, this instruction includes a specific size such as size 10, 12 or 14. Or it can include size determinations such as small, medium or large. Garment ease — that is, roominess in the finished garment — is also indicated in the sizing information on the pattern. A more form-fitting garment will incorporate negative ease into the finished pattern.
Yarn information gives the different yarns used and the specific size of the yarn. This part will tell you how many skeins of yarn you need to purchase for your particular project.
Gauge tells you how many stitches and rows you need, using a specific size of knitting needles or crochet hook, to obtain a proper fit for your finished garment or home decor item. This is also a good guide to use when substituting yarn for your project. I’ve had many patterns where a particular yarn is suggested, yet I can’t find that particular yarn. I can cross reference using the gauge to find a suitable yarn substitute.
The pattern will tell you specific needle/hook sizes to use for your project. Remember, the needles/hook are a suggested size because your specific tension on the yarn also plays a part in obtaining the gauge. For example, if I tend to crochet using a tight tension, the pattern may call for a size G crochet hook, where I may need to use a size H or I crochet hook to get the correct gauge. Otherwise, my garment may end up being too big or too small, based on my yarn tension.
Abbreviations are used to save typing space and time from having to type the same instructions over and over again. The words “Knit two stitches and then purl four stitches alternately across the row” takes up more space than (K2, P4) across the row.
Speaking of parentheses, this is the instruction that needs to be repeated across the row of stitches. For example, Knit 4, (purl 3, knit 3) across the row means you will knit the first four stitches of the row, then purl 3, knit 3, repeatedly across to the end of the row. Some instructions include specifics such as “to the last 11 stitches” end with Knit 4. You would repeat the instructions in the parentheses to the last four stitches, then end the row by knitting the last four stitches.
On a side note: May 9, 1996, this craft column first appeared in the Hastings Tribune. Thank you for letting me share my love of crafts and writing with you for the past 26 years. Here’s to many more years of crafting!