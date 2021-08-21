Years ago, when a magazine knit/crochet pattern had an error, you would often find a correction of that pattern in a future magazine issue or a corrected pattern was snail-mailed to you. Today, you can usually find corrections to a specific pattern online.
Case in point: I’m working on a simple knit afghan pattern. Knit and crochet patterns are often rated on a degree of difficulty scale with 1 being beginner/simple types of patterns and 4 being a difficult pattern. This afghan is what I would consider a level 2 or maybe a 3 (it doesn’t show that on this specific pattern).
This particular pattern is a new one to me, so the first time I make the afghan, I carefully follow the directions. Then, if I make a second afghan and incorporate any changes, I will usually write notes on a sticky note or along the margin of the pattern for future adaptations to the original pattern.
However, there are times where confusing instructions bring my knitting to a halt. On this particular pattern, there is a part where a decrease is made along each edge of the afghan. Usually, this incorporates a knit 2 stitches together along one side and slip 1, knit 1, and pass the slipped stitch over the knitted stitch along the other side of the afghan.
Now, I have an even number of 80 stitches along the row. The next row is a decrease row, but it only gives the decrease at the beginning of the row, and then states to “knit across the rest of the row.”
According to the pattern, at this point, I should have 78 stitches left on the knitting needle. I have 79 stitches. Wait, what? Did I read that correctly?
So, I tink the stitches (that is un-knit each stitch back across the row) and recount. I have 80 stitches. I knit across the row a second time, as stated in the pattern.
I may not do well with algebra, but my basic subtraction skills tells me that 80 stitches minus 1 stitch equals 79 stitches left on the needle and not 78 (as written in the pattern).
I notice that all the decreases on other rows are done evenly in pairs. So, I decreased the same way as other rows (2 stitches in each decrease row) and come up with the needed 78 stitches. As long as it works, I continue knitting on my afghan. So far, the pattern looks even and matches to the original picture of the pattern. I found out later the pattern was corrected online. It seems that the last part of the row was accidentally omitted when it continued onto the next page of the pattern. I also appreciate when pattern writers put the date-of-update on a pattern. It helps to confirm you have the latest, correct version of the knit/crochet pattern.