Recently, I’ve done some mending on a couple of commercially stuffed animals that contained a weighted filler. While I understand manufacturers are trying to keep the overhead cost of their products by trimming corners, there comes a time when trimming corners can compromise the quality of the finished product.
A standard seam allowance is usually 5/8 of an inch. Most of the seams I’ve seen on the aforementioned stuffed animals are a scant 1/4 of an inch. Reducing the seam allowance by 1 inch (1/2 inch of each piece of fabric seam allowance) may not seem like much on one stuffed animal. But, think about a manufacturer making 1,000 stuffed animals which will net you a savings of almost 28 yards of fabric space (1,000 inches of fabric space divided by 36 inches). While the 1/4-inch seam allowance may suffice for a regular lightweight fiberfill stuffing, the heavier filling in these particular stuffed animals outweighs the quality of the seams. The result is constant mending of seams that burst apart, spilling the filling out of the popped seam openings. The kids using the stuffed animal enjoy hugging, carrying and playing with the stuffed animal but every time you turn around, another seam pops open.
As one knitting friend told me, no matter the quality of the materials, you will still put in the same amount of labor into a craft project. You also want a finished product that will last — one that you don’t have to often mend or repair.
For example, a few years ago, I repaired some bean bags. The bean bags were nicely constructed with sturdy fabric pieces. The stitching was well done and strong but the heavy filler used gravel similar to the kind you use for aquariums. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long before the pointy edges of the gravel wore through the seams and fabric of the bean bag. Ultimately, the bean bags became so worn that there was nothing to do but toss them into the trash can. It would have been better to choose a smooth, rounded filler such as rice or round-shaped beans.
The point is a crafter needs to take into consideration the final use of the craft project. For example, when I make baby items, I know from experience that the item will most likely need to be frequently washed and dried. So, I will most likely use good quality acrylic yarn that can withstand being used and whatever laundering instructions for that particular yarn. Will the craft item sit on a shelf or be displayed on a wall? Or, will it be put through the rigors of everyday kids’ play? Will the item need frequent laundering or will it be dry cleaned? Answering these few questions may help you create a quality finished craft project that will last and also custom fit the needs of the intended recipient.