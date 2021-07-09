Accent rugs are nice but there are times when you can’t find the exact right color, shape or fiber combination to suit your personal home decor. Here are simple tips when choosing fibers for making your own area rug.
Decide how you will use the rug. Will it be one by the front door for muddy shoes or one that will be in front of the shower/tub? Both styles will need to be somewhat water resistant. A rug that is placed in front of the shower/tub area will need to be of softer materials than an area rug by the front door.
Rugs have different fiber content.
Wool is a strong, stain-resistant type of fiber that is a good choice for active areas (e.g., living/dining rooms) and high-traffic areas such as a hallway. It also repels water and is insulating. It can be very cozy underfoot, depending on the wool fiber quality. However, even though wool is water repellent (meaning you can clean up spots and small spills quickly before they soak into the fibers), it’s not a good fiber for damp, moist places like bathrooms as wool eventually will absorb the humidity. The rug will shed some of the loose wool fiber but fiber shedding will lessen with time.
Silk is another fiber used for making rugs. This is a very soft fiber with a beautiful appearance. However, silk needs to be professionally cleaned and is best for low-traffic areas.
Cotton is a common fiber used for making flat weave rugs. I have several tightly woven ones that are loom-made on my back porch. They do wear out easier than wool. I will also take these runners and rugs and occasionally wash them in a commercial washer at the local laundromat. Cotton rugs are usually more affordable than wool.
Synthetics are man-made fibers and include fibers such as nylon, polypropylene or viscose. These types of rugs are easier to clean and can be used in all types of environments such as high-traffic areas, humid areas (e.g., bathrooms) or outdoors. Check the fiber label to see if the fiber is good for outdoor use. Some synthetics will break down when exposed to the sunlight.
Natural plant fibers such as sea grass or jute can be used for making area rugs. The natural grasses come in a variety of natural colors and often go with different home decor. The fibers usually are kept in the natural state, meaning the fibers have no or very little chemical processing. Many people will use plant-based fiber rugs for outdoor sunny or high traffic areas. Some of these types of fibers can have a rough texture and may be a little more difficult to clean.