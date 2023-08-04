My summer vacation time is soon coming to a close as school bells will ring for students and staff to return to another year of learning.

My husband asked me if I had accomplished many of the things I wanted to do at the beginning of summer break. Back in May, it seemed everywhere I turned in my craft room, there was another unfinished project staring back at me. So, I made a list and set out to conquer said items on my list. I’d venture to say I got quite a bit done throughout the summer that was on my list.

