My summer vacation time is soon coming to a close as school bells will ring for students and staff to return to another year of learning.
My husband asked me if I had accomplished many of the things I wanted to do at the beginning of summer break. Back in May, it seemed everywhere I turned in my craft room, there was another unfinished project staring back at me. So, I made a list and set out to conquer said items on my list. I’d venture to say I got quite a bit done throughout the summer that was on my list.
- I knit a Christmas stocking for a family. The family stockings were originally hand knit by the family’s late ancestor, a tradition that she began in 1978. I feel honored to be able to continue this family’s tradition. This year made stocking No. 9 that I’ve made for this family since 2016.
- About two years ago, I had a friend post a picture on her social media page that showed a model wearing a pocket shawl. This friend fell in love with the shawl. She didn’t ask me to make the shawl, so, I decided to surprise her, her sister and her close friend with a knit pocket shawl. I had knitted the items earlier this year but still had to attach the pockets, hide yarn ends and wash/block the finished garment. All three of them were finished and were mailed to them this past June. They were all very surprised and really appreciated it. They all live in cold climate areas of the country, so I know the shawls will be put to good use.
- Sometimes, I’d rather be making the different needlework projects than putting on finishing touches (e.g., weave in yarn ends, sew seams, add buttons, etc.). I know, I know, if I just hide the yarn ends right after I finish the project, I could immediately put it to use. Once the main part of the garment or home decor item is complete, I have a habit of putting it in the “finish it later” clear storage drawer in my craft room and then begin working on a new project. The results of my finishing projects: I have two new knit sweaters ready to wear for cold weather, I have (and needed) nine new dish clothes, repaired a Christmas bell ornament that came apart last year (originally knit by my late mother-in-law in 1977), sewed buttons back on my husband’s favorite sweater, completed a knit baby sweater/hat gift and sent five scarves along with one vest to a charity.
- I reorganized the empty finish-it-later drawer to contain all the paint and other supplies for my plaster Christmas village. It was part of my summer goals to assess the supplies and get things in place to paint the pieces this coming fall. These items and kits have been stored for several years in a large box in the basement. Some of the previously opened paint containers and finishing glaze had to be trashed from some of the kits. Once I assessed the remaining paints and supplies, I only needed to purchase a few new paintbrushes and glaze supplies. (Much to my surprise, the paint was still good in the unopened kits.) My next goal is to have the rest of the village painted and ready to display by Christmas.