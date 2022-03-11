In 1994, the Craft & Hobby Association designated March as National Craft Month as a way to rekindle the joy of crafting.
National Craft Month is one way to rediscover how much fun it is to create and make hands-on projects with your friends, family and other like-minded crafters. Be it making your own greeting cards, scrapbooking, knit, crochet, jewelry making, decoupage, candle making, woodworking, there’s bound to be something that sparks your particular craft-creating interest.
One of the ways to celebrate National Craft Month is to learn a new craft. There are many craft places (local and national retail businesses) that often have craft classes. Some of them are in person and some are online classes. One class I occasionally participate in is called a Mystery KAL, or mystery knit-a-long. This is a kind of class where you register online. Each week part of a knit pattern is emailed to you. For example, a few years ago, I joined a toe-to-cuff mystery sock KAL. Each week, one part of the sock pattern was sent to my email. Throughout the four-week session, I would do my craft homework and knit each section of the sock for that particular week. The mystery part came because I didn’t know what the finished project would look like. It was fun to participate, I learned new stitch and heel-turn techniques, and had a warm pair of socks at the end of the mystery KAL.
National Craft Month is designated to encourage people who used to do a particular craft to rekindle an interest in that craft. For example, one of my daughters learned to do counted-cross stitch when she was in the sixth grade. She made many items for a few years, including a couple of special ornaments that hang on our Christmas tree every year. Life became busy — going to school, getting a job, getting married and raising a family — so her counted cross stitch crafting was put away for several years. Recently, she showed me a small counted cross stitch project she had picked up at the local craft store and told me how much she enjoyed rediscovering counted cross stitch.
Another way to celebrate National Craft Month is to share your craft with those around you. I also belong to a couple of craft groups on social media. There, like-minded crafters can share ideas, ask for assistance with a pattern or stitch technique or just show their latest finished crafty creation for others to see.
You can begin a new project, learn a new skill, or finish works in progress. I have several knit items that are off the knitting needles but are unfinished because I still need to weave in the loose yarn ends. I’m a procrastinator when it comes to weaving in yarn ends. Honestly, I’d rather just keep knitting and be able to wave a magic wand that would automatically weave in the loose yarn ends. But, since that’s not going to happen, I intend to spend part of National Craft Month getting those projects completely finished, laundered and put in to use or donated to charity.
Happy crafting!