Knit/crochet patterns will give a notions list that may include the use of stitch markers.
Stitch markers are a way to keep your place while you knit/crochet on your craft project and come in two basic styles: locking markers and ring markers. The markers will be slipped or removed, depending on your pattern instructions.
Whichever you use, markers help me keep track of many things working on my knit/crochet projects. Most of the close ring markers are used in knitting while many locking style markers can be used for knit and crochet projects.
Ring style markers are a closed style of marker. These are usually placed along a row to mark a specific stitch pattern or where to make adjustments to the pattern. The marker is slipped between specific stitches, then carried along the row as you work the pattern. Just be sure to slip the stitch from one needle to the other without working a knit stitch into it. Otherwise, the marker will be caught in the knitting.
On circular knitting, it is common to place a marker to mark the beginning of the round to keep track of the number of rows worked on the project.
Here’s one example that uses closed stitch markers. I have a raglan style sweater pattern that is made from the neck to the waist. The first round of the sweater (after the neck ribbing is made) calls for placement of four markers. The raglan shaping along the shoulder is made by increasing two stitches on alternate rounds (rows). One increase is made in the stitch before the marker and the second increase is made in the stitch located just after the marker.
Markers can also be used to mark sections of complicated patterns. Let’s say you’re working a lace pattern that has 12 stitches for each repeat of the lace pattern. A marker can be placed between each set of 12 stitches. I have found this very helpful to keep track of my pattern as well as easily find a stitch mistake if one of the 12-stitch patterns comes out with the wrong number of stitches.
Locking markers have one part that allows the user to open it (similar to a safety pin). You can place the locking marker anywhere needed to mark a reference point on your project. For example, the pattern may tell you to work 45 rows even, meaning there’s no increase or decrease made for that set of 45 rows. I will place a locking marker on the first row of that section, and place another marker every 10th row. I use this marker method when I make socks because I know how many rows to make the calf of the sock. It’s a lot easier to count by 10s than it is to count each individual row. I will also use markers to identify each set of 25 stitches when casting on a large number of stitches for an item such as an afghan (which can be 100-plus stitches).