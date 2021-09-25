Here are some key measurements you need to make well-fitting knit or crochet socks or slippers.
First, measure across the widest part of the foot, which is usually the part around the ball of the foot. Then, subtract 10% of that measurement and write that measurement down in your knit pattern notes. You want to have negative ease for the socks to fit well. For example, for a foot width measurement of 10 inches, you would subtract 1 inch, making the sock width equal 9 inches wide.
The second measurement needed is the length of the foot from the longest toe to the point where the front of the ankle joins the foot. In a pattern, this is listed as the instep section of the sock. Heel shaping/turning in knit patterns incorporates the remaining distance from the front of the ankle to the heel.
A third measurement is the circumference of the leg just above the ankle. This measurement is usually close to the same size as the largest part of the foot. If the ankle measurement is significantly larger than the foot measurement, you may need to adjust the number of stitches to accommodate the difference. However, for sock patterns that have a definite overall design that require a specific number of stitches, you can adjust by using a size larger or smaller knitting needle. For example, if you’re using size 3 USA knitting needles to make the sock, you would switch to a size 4 USA set of knitting needles to make the sock wider. Switch to a size 2 USA knitting needles to make the socks smaller. Most of the time, the ankle measurement is similar to the foot measurement and no extra size adjustment is needed.
Measure the widest part of your leg calf to get the circumference measurement, and again, subtract 10% of that measurement to get a comfortable fit for your sock. You will also need to determine the length of the sock height, measuring from the top of the ankle towards the knee. Socks are usually listed as ankle, mid-calf or knee high.
Socks are knit from the toe to the cuff or from the cuff to the toe. Socks made from the toe to the cuff use a cast-on technique often referred to as magic toe. This makes the sock toe seamless so there are no rough edges/seams across the toe of the sock. Also, when socks are made from the toe to the cuff, you can try the sock on as you work through the rows.
Socks made from the cuff to the toe use a standard cast-on method and then the kitchener stitch technique for a smooth closing of the toe edge of the socks.