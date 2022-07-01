Here are a few more guidelines when decluttering your craft projects, stash and supplies.
Magazines and books take up room on the shelf, or as in my case, several shelves. Some books were purchased through a craft book club. Others were acquired from other crafters, including my late mother-in-law. There are sentimental patterns I acquired, such as hand-written patterns from my MIL. That’s something to keep. When I got married in 1977, my late mother gifted me a subscription to a magazine called The Workbasket, which is now out of print. Over a period of time the magazine went from mostly knit/crochet to encompassing all different needlework crafts. I have thinned them thorough out the years, but still have a tall stack of about 40 magazines that contain patterns I hope to make some day. Well, it’s been almost 40 years of “someday” and it’s probably time to get rid of some of them, again.
The reality is, there are so many ways to obtain information other than books and magazines. Websites like Pinterest, social media crafting groups or Youtube videos are just a few of the craft contacts you can find through digital media. There really is no reason to keep all of the magazines and books. It’s really hard for me to decide what to keep and what to donate. Keep items that contain favorite patterns. I started using the criteria of five. If there’s more than five patterns in a magazine that I am inspired to make, then I keep the book/magazine. If it’s a magazine, and there’s only one or two patterns to keep, I tear them out of the magazine and put them in sheet protectors. (Just be sure to get all the instructions that are located throughout the magazine.) Then, the pattern is organized, with other similar patterns, into a three-ring notebook. I take the remaining magazine and share it with other crafters (noting that certain pages are missing), give it to someone for kids to cut things out or recycle it.
The books I will probably keep are technique books, stitch dictionaries and books that are out of print. You can tell which ones I use a lot because there are notes written on a sticky note or in the margins of pattern in the book pages.
Sewing patterns are another category of items to declutter. The pattern may be out of date or the items no longer part of your current garment or home decor style. I may have worn bell-bottom pants in the ’70s, but that’s no longer part of my clothing style. However, there is a fine line between old patterns and retro patterns. I’ve seen many styles return to fashion garments and home decor items. In that case, just keep your favorite patterns and share the rest. There are some people on internet websites who are interested or looking for vintage patterns where you can share and declutter your pattern stash.