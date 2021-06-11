Here are a couple more yarn joining techniques used for knit/crochet patterns.
An invisible join is a way to join two strands of yarn, leaving little ends to weave in later. For this example of a yarn join, I will use two different colors of yarn, red and white. The red yarn will be the ending yarn with the white yarn being the new yarn you are joining to the project. You will also need a yarn needle to make the invisible join.
First, take about 6 inches of the red yarn end and place it on a flat surface, to the left of the white yarn. Now, take about 6 inches of the starting end of the white yarn and make an X by laying the white yarn across the red yarn.
Next, thread the tapestry needle with the red yarn tail. Now, weave the red yarn tail, catching the white yarn in the loop of red yarn, back into the rest of the red yarn tail as it goes toward the left. Using the X for reference, you will take the lower right side of the X, loop it back over the intersection and weave the tail into the upper left side of the yarn (the red yarn).
Now, take the white yarn, thread the tail through the tapestry needle and weave the white yarn tail back through the white yarn that leads to the new skein. Using the X for reference, you are taking the white yarn from the lower, left side and weaving it to the upper right side of the X. You are weaving the yarn into its own color, and catching a small loop where the two yarns intersect. Roll the joining between your hands to smooth out any wrinkles or loose ends. Incorporate the joining into your stitches of the current knit/crochet row.
It’s better to join new yarns at the end of a row or section. At the end of a row, drop the old yarn and pick up the new yarn. Make the first stitch at the beginning of the next row about 4 or 5 inches from the end of the new yarn. The stitch will be a little loose and can be tightened to match the rest of the stitch tension as you weave in the loose ends later. Crochet secures new stitches in place easier than knit stitches. That is why you want to leave about 6 inches of yarn ends to weave in later. If the yarn end is too short, it may pull through the stitch at the beginning/end of the row, resulting in a dropped stitch or a stitch that is only half of the loop on the knitting needle.
One note: Be sure to weave in yarn tails into the same color as the yarn end. For example, if you need to weave in the red and white yarn ends, weave the red into the back of the red stitches and the white into the back of the white stitches. The ends will less noticeable and blend in better with the background of the surround stitches of the same color.