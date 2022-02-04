Mosaic tile art is thought to have originated in Mesopotamia over 4,000 years ago.
This form of art takes small pieces of colored glass or tiles to create specific images. Designs can be very simple or intricate and can include geometric, animal or people. Tiles can be cut to any size but most often for inlay designs, tiles are usually 2 inches square or smaller.
Just to clarify, I’m writing about intricate designs of mosaic art, which is different for the ones used for home items such as floors, countertops or a kitchen backsplash. Those designs often use larger-sized tiles.
Many decades ago, I found a mosaic tile kit that made a flat dish. This kit was similar to a paint-by-number painting, with each small tile placed in a certain location on the dish. First the tiles were lightly glued on the back and put in place on the base form. After the tiles were in place, spaces between the tiles were filled with plaster. However, as I recall, the project wasn’t sealed and it didn’t take long for the plaster grout to break down and color tiles separated from the base form. Eventually, most of the pieces came off the base, got lost and I tossed it out.
Pre-made designs are sometimes attached to a fiberglass mesh. This saves some time when putting together large areas of design.
However, being able to put individual pieces onto your design gives you more flexibility on the creativity of your design. You may need to use a set of tile cutters to get the desired shape or you can purchase packages of pre-cut glass and/or ceramic tiles for your design. Once you have your design in mind, you will need a base to secure the tiles in place.
Unlike my not-so-good plaster mortar used in my kit many years ago, a quality thin-set mortar is used today to fill the spaces between mosaic tiles and secure the design in place. You will want to follow up with some type of sealant on the finished product area. This will help keep the tiles in place and keep the grout from becoming stained over time.
You can secure the design to a metal or wood base. Whichever base you use, you will need to consider where the item will be displayed. Displaying a finished item on the wall is one option but if you are making an item such as a small tabletop for an outdoor table, you will want to be sure to seal the finished mosaic design and base of your project, as they may be exposed to weather elements.