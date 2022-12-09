The Christmas season is here and with all the family gatherings, this is the time we often get out the good china or the Christmas dishes and set our tables. One of the additions to a table setting may include a napkin for each place setting.
One fun thing is to use the napkin, folded in a specific way, to add a decorative touch to my Christmas table settings.
According to my research, earliest napkin folding instruction manuals date back to the mid-1600s. Napkin folding became a work of art as a centerpiece to the table setting. The table centerpieces eventually were replaced by more intricate porcelain decorations during the 1800s.
There are many tutorials and videos on different styles of napkin folding. You can use fabric or paper napkin materials. It’s best to use a clean, pressed and starched square of cloth for napkin folding. Most people don’t starch their cloth napkins these days, but I will say that thicker fabric napkins will better hold the shape of your design. A rectangular napkin can be used but square ones are the most common and give the best uniform folded shape.
Some of the most common styles of napkin folding include fan fold, rose, Bishop’s Hat and candle. I’ve also seen folding techniques that include shapes such as Christmas trees and lotus flowers. You will often find different styles suited to specific holiday settings.
There are some simple designs that even kids can help fold to decorate your holiday table. When my kids were young, we used to make the candlestick folded napkin.
Take a square napkin and lay it on a flat surface so that it looks like a diamond. Take the bottom point of the napkin and fold it to the opposite corner. Now you have a triangle shape.
Fold the bottom inch of the long side of the triangle shape over about an inch. You can press the fold in place with a steam iron if desired. Turn the entire triangle over (keeping the fold in place). Now, starting from the left point of the triangle, roll the napkin up keeping the bottom edge even. Continue rolling the napkin to the other side, tucking the tail of the napkin into the underside of the napkin Now, stand the napkin up like a candle. Place one at each of the guests place setting. You can also use a metal napkin ring as part of the bottom of the candle shape, tucking the candle into the ring.