On Saturdays, I set about dusting and vacuuming the entire house and doing laundry. My washer and dryer are located in a former closet in my craft room. While cleaning my craft room, I noticed my spider houseplant had several browned-out leaves. I placed the plant in the kitchen sink, doused the soil in the flowerpot with water, then left the plant to drain while I continued cleaning the house and doing laundry.
Later, I gave the plant another good dousing of water and let it drain for a while longer in the kitchen sink. At that time, no more water drained out of the bottom of the flowerpot, so I placed the plant back onto the drip plate on the top of my small bookshelf and left the craft room.
About 20 minutes later, I returned to fold the last load of laundry from the dryer and heard a dripping sound coming from behind me. I turned around and gasped as I looked across my craft room to see the plant drip plate full of water as well as streams of water running along the top and down the face of my bookcase. It was a mess, getting worse by the second and I had to think fast.
I grabbed towels from the dryer and sprang into mopping-up action. Most of the water pooled on the top and first two shelves of the bookcase. The small trash can sitting in front of the bookcase protected the bottom shelf and it was the plastic bag in the trash can that was making the dripping noise from catching the water runoff.
I grabbed the flowerpot, placed a towel under it, ran through the hallway, through the dining room and back to the kitchen sink. I returned to my craft room and turned on the ceiling fan. Next, I opened and dried all the drenched music CDs and cases sitting on the first shelf of the bookcase and set the paper inserts/covers out to dry. Magazines, a couple notebooks, a fabric pencil holder and a few papers were also spread out around my craft room to dry.
I finally mopped up all the water on the bookcase. One of my needlepoint coasters on the top of the bookshelf (from a set made and given to me by my sister) had absorbed a lot of water. I quickly tossed the coaster across the room toward the washer, only to miss the open top of the washer and watch the coaster go over the washer edge and fall between the wall and the washer. “You have GOT to be kidding me!” I yelled out in frustration. (The cat jumped out of the chair and ran for cover in another room.) I had another problem to solve.
I used my craft neck lamp like a flashlight and located the coaster next to the wall. Long-handle barbecue tongs were too wide to fit between the washer and the wall. Yarn and felt cover the surface of the coaster, so I needed something that would attach to the fiber. I then spotted my sewing notions container that held long strips of Velcro. I secured a piece of the grabber part of a Velcro strip to a yardstick. My third attempt of fishing between the washer and the wall snagged the water-soaked coaster with the yardstick. And that’s how my Saturday started with a half-dead plant and ended up with the crafty rescue of a needlepoint coaster.