I’ve been working on finishing a lot of almost-done craft projects. It’s nice to see things completed to the point where you hide yarn ends, attach buttons, block your project and it’s ready to wear. Even though my recently finished wool/silk sweater isn’t one to wear in July, I’m sure I’ll appreciate wearing it come December.

I then come across a different knit pattern. Knitting needles and yarn follow. I work on getting gauge (the number of stitches and rows in 4 inches of knitted stitches/rows) and next thing you know, I’m casting on stitches to begin making a new project.

