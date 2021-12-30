I like the beginning of a new calendar year. It’s a good time to take a fresh look at my current craft journey.
Last year our oldest granddaughter turned 20 years old. When she was born was also the year I started making a custom designed, special baby afghan for each new grandchild. Twenty years later, I am putting the finishing touches on the 15th baby afghan. Originally, I was on track of completing two to three afghans a year. That was until 2015 when we moved to a different home and I had to help my husband with renovations to the house. Major craft projects were temporarily put aside. In the meantime, seven more grandchildren were added to our family. My craft supplies were boxed up for at least another year before we could get shelving, etc., in my craft. All the shutdowns in 2020 gave me a lot of craft time, however. I was determined to get the afghans completed and delivered to each of the grandchildren. The 15th one is for the youngest grandchild, who just turned 2 last November.
Speaking of baby afghans, I stopped in at The Plum Nelly to pick up a few more skeins of yarn so I could finish baby afghan No. 15. (My family is snickering right now because with all the yarn I own, I didn’t have the right colors in my yarn stash.) I was speaking to the owner and told her that I will eventually get back to weaving my placemats. My table loom has spent the last year at The Plum Nelly, with one completed placemat done on the loom. My original plan was to make a set of four placemats as Christmas presents in 2011. Last year, I finally gathered all the supplies for the placemats. My goal for 2022 is to get at least one set of placemats woven. Who knows, maybe I’ll have other sets made for gift giving next Christmas.
I have a small notebook where I keep notes and lists regarding craft projects. I find it helps me to write down my current and future craft projects. It’s a great feeling when one project is complete and I get to cross that particular item off my list. In reflecting on the 2021 craft list, I realized I crossed off several projects (including four completed baby afghans). Three projects are almost complete (still have to attach pockets and weave in ends). If I could wish for one thing, it would be my cat Jinx would weave in all the yarn ends for me while I continue working on other craft projects.
My 2022 wishes for my crafty readers: May you easily find your scissors when you need them, always have enough supplies on hand, teach your craft to a new student, learn a new skill in your crafting and keep on stitching.
Happy New Year to all my readers!