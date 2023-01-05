Welcome to a new year of crafting. Check that. It’s more like another year of getting things completed from the previous year.
My goal is to tidy up loose ends (no pun intended) of craft projects that have been sitting on the shelf. Many of the items just need yarn ends woven and maybe a few buttons attached before the item can be put in to use.
One of the things that’s usually on my needles is a knitted sock. It’s compact enough to transport with me. I discovered knitting socks about 10 years ago. It was a mystery knit-along, where one section of a pattern is sent to participants once a week, with the intent that the knitter would work each section between the week. The ideal is that the crafter learns new techniques and stitches and ends with a completed garment/home decor item.
I know of knitters who will make socks TAAT (two at a time). I’ve not really mastered the magic loop technique to make TAAT. I’m happy with making one at a time. I saw a post on social media about a knitter making TAAT with six pairs (that’s 12 separate socks!) on one set of knitting needles. All I could see was a knotted mess because that’s what would happen if I even attempted the same thing. Plus, you have to be connected to all those different skeins of yarn at the same time. My method of making socks is much more portable.
Recently, as part of my finishing projects, I was knitting away on my sock and had come to the section of turning the heel. I have to look at my pattern every time I turn the heel because I can’t remember the directions on making the German short row heel turn and don’t want to make a mistake.
I completed the first section on the heel turn. Then, I went to the second page of my instructions and knitted the first row of the next part. I kept thinking I should stop but my hands kept knitting. Something just didn’t seem right.
I ripped out the rows and tried to knit them again. First section worked out perfectly. Second section was a disaster and I had to tear the rows out a second time. I’ve made at least 10 pairs of socks using this heel turn technique. I couldn’t figure out why I was having so much trouble on this one sock.
I picked up my knitting pattern and realized I was going from Page 5 to Page 7 in the instructions. Page 6 had fallen on the floor under my chair. I needed to work two more rows around the entire sock before following page 7 directions. The heel turn is successfully completed and I’m ready to finish knitting the rest of the sock.