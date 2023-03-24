Craft projects have certain tools used for a specific craft genre. Most crafters have a notion bag or container that holds needed tools for their craft. What’s in your craft notion container/bag?
I do a lot of knitting as well as crochet, embroidery, sewing and bead work. I have a repurposed a make-up bag and a compartmentalized container (a gift from a knitting friend) that contains various tools I use for my crafting. Sometimes, you can use one tool to work on several different crafts. I keep one in my travel craft bag and the other in my home-project basket.
In my notion supplies, I have various, different sized sewing needles. Some sewing needles have a sharp point, while the yarn/counted cross stitch needles have a blunt, rounded point.
I keep a tape measure or ruler with different sized holes through the one ruler so I can determine the different sizes of my knitting needles. The tape measure is one that rolls up (it belonged to my late mother-in-law) and is only 1.5 inches square. It fits easily into my notion bag.
I have a small pair of scissors or a thread cutter to cut yarn/thread ends.
I use a couple crochet hooks to pick up dropped stitches or for pulling thread through knit/crochet projects. Stitch holders for placing unworked stitches as you work on the remaining part of some knit projects (such as holding sleeve stitches as you knit the body of the sweater). I’ve also used stitch holders to keep dropped knit stitches from continuing to unravel until I can pick the stitches up and placed back onto the knitting needle.
Stitch markers that are split ring style (which allows you to easily slip the marker onto a specific stitch or row) and some that lock into place (to keep the marker from accidentally sliding out). I often use the locking stitch markers to mark certain rows and help me count rows of knitting or crochet. I also have closed-ring markers that are placed on the knitting needles to mark stitch patterns across the row. These type of markers fit onto the knitting needles and slide from one needle to the other as you work across the row. I use these to separate edging stitches from the center of the project, as well as separate sets of stitches used in a complicated stitch pattern.
Point protectors in various sizes to place on the pointed end of my knitting needles. It helps, when you set the knitting project down, to keep the stitches on the needles and keeps one from accidentally being stabbed by the point of the knitting needles.
Small fingernail file to fix rough edges on my nails and hand (the rough patches will catch fibers of the yarn/thread). A thimble to protect my fingertips while stitching and a 3-inch size set of flat-nosed, jewelers pliers (to pull a sewing needle through thick fabric). A small needle threader and a set of pinch-style recycled jacket toggles to pinch and place onto metal knitting needles to also help keep stitches from sliding off the needles.