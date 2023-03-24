Craft projects have certain tools used for a specific craft genre. Most crafters have a notion bag or container that holds needed tools for their craft. What’s in your craft notion container/bag?

I do a lot of knitting as well as crochet, embroidery, sewing and bead work. I have a repurposed a make-up bag and a compartmentalized container (a gift from a knitting friend) that contains various tools I use for my crafting. Sometimes, you can use one tool to work on several different crafts. I keep one in my travel craft bag and the other in my home-project basket.

