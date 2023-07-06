Adams County Fair Open Class entry categories include Baking, Pie Contest, Canning, Homemaking Exhibits (needlework and quilts), Garden, Flowers (cut flowers and potted flowers), Crafts (e.g., scrapbooking, jewelry, Legos, plastic canvas), Photography, Fine Art, and Woodworking. There is no preregistration to bring exhibits to the fair on July 17 from noon to 8 p.m.
There are specific guidelines to follow for each category. For example, a baked item needs to be on a plastic or plastic coated plate, in a sealable bag. For items that are hung to display, the hanger must be suitable to support the item. There is nothing like the sound glass crashing to the floor because the hook separates from a large, framed item.
Other things judges look for on the exhibits include items being uniform sizes (e.g., cookies the same size and browned evenly) or ends neatly woven in yarn-made items.
Here’s how you enter items for the Open Class.
First, a form is filled out with contact information. Sometimes, people forget to pick up their exhibits and this allows a contact number to call.
The filled-out form is given to the registration desk and you’re assigned an exhibitor number. This number goes on all the entries (in any category) you are bringing to the current county fair. For example, if you bring flower exhibits, craft exhibits and a photography exhibit, the same exhibitor number goes on the top of each entry ticket. One ticket is filled out for each entry. The judges don’t see any names on the ticket, just the exhibitor number and category/class of the entry.
Once you have filled out an entry ticket for each of your entries, you take your item to the area of your entry. For example, your photo entry/entries would go to the photography area, flowers to the flower area, etc. If you’re not sure, we have great volunteers that are able to assist you in putting your entry in the open class.
Your item is then left at the fairgrounds. The next day, judges arrive to adjudicate the Open Class entries. This part of the event isn’t open to the public and no entries area accepted on judging day. After the item is judged, it may be awarded a placing and a ribbon is attached for items that are listed in first, second, third and fourth places. Adams County Open Class uses purple ribbons for first place. After all items are judged, all purple ribbon items in that category (e.g., baking, fine art, etc.), are put together to determine the Best of Show and Honorable Mention. Premiums are earned on some of the ribbon awarded to the exhibitors.
Items then remain at the fairgrounds for public viewing during the open days of the fair. People pick up their items on July 24.
I look forward to seeing you, and your entries, at the Open Class exhibit hall at the fair.