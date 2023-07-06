Adams County Fair Open Class entry categories include Baking, Pie Contest, Canning, Homemaking Exhibits (needlework and quilts), Garden, Flowers (cut flowers and potted flowers), Crafts (e.g., scrapbooking, jewelry, Legos, plastic canvas), Photography, Fine Art, and Woodworking. There is no preregistration to bring exhibits to the fair on July 17 from noon to 8 p.m.

There are specific guidelines to follow for each category. For example, a baked item needs to be on a plastic or plastic coated plate, in a sealable bag. For items that are hung to display, the hanger must be suitable to support the item. There is nothing like the sound glass crashing to the floor because the hook separates from a large, framed item.

