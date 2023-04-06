Crafters often run into problems with making craft projects. Here are a few of my pet peeves when it comes to my craft projects.
I recently purchased 10 skeins of cotton/bamboo yarn for a craft project. Experience has taught me to double check dye lot numbers to ensure all skeins of the yarn will match. (The dye lot number on a yarn label refers to a single batch of dye used to color that batch of yarn.) All skeins I purchased matched with the exact same dye lot numbers.
I’m on the skirt part of my project. I joined a new skein of the yarn and continued knitting several rows on the project. For some unknown reason, that particular skein of yarn didn't have the same shade of the colors as the other nine skeins. The blue and teal colors seemed very faded and ended up making a distinctly noticeable light section of the skirt that didn’t match the rest of the skirt. Only, I didn’t notice the stark color difference until I had knitted several rows on the 800-plus stitches. I had to remove about 20 rows and join a different skein that matched the rest of the skirt. Fortunately I purchased enough skeins to complete my project without the mis-colorized skein. I can use the lighter yarn skein to make an embellishment accent for the skirt.
Is it me or does it seem that skeins of yarn have more knots buried into the skein? I don’t use knots when joining a new skein of yarn to my project. (I join the yarn using the Russian join technique.) However, it seems there are a lot more knots where the manufacturer added a yarn to finish winding the particular skein. I even had one white skein of yarn joined (by the manufacturer) with a cream color of yarn, located in the center of the skein. It was not visible from the outside of the skein. The end of the cream colored yarn was knotted with a white colored yarn to finish off the skein.
“Can you make a sweater for me?” I appreciate that someone likes my work. However, that’s not necessarily a guarantee that I will put time, effort and money in to making a sweater (or other item) for someone else. I have done contract work throughout the years for others but most of my knitting (and other craft projects) are usually made with a specific recipient in mind.
"Why would you make that when you can buy it at the local big-box store for a cheaper price?" Usually I get this question when someone notices me knitting socks. While it is true that I can purchase socks, I enjoy knitting socks and have found the fiber durability is much better than any of my store-bought socks. My sweaters have also stood the wearability test of time.