Do an internet search and you can find several craft conferences and seminars which may be a one-day, a short weekend excursion or an entire week of classes. It’s exciting to share your love of your craft with like-minded participants. However, one internet search and hit of the enter button can bring up an overwhelming list of choices.
Let’s say you’ve selected your fiber/quilt excursion and you’re ready to travel. A little planning may help make a more pleasant crafting experience.
First, check out the website or information pamphlet on your particular seminar, along with the cost of the event. Does your conference include meals and/or lodging? Will you be sitting in a classroom most of the time? The information might also include something such as a tour of a sheep farm or a fabric processing plant.
Next, based on the selections listed on the program for the fiber excursion, make a list of your particular interests. For example, if your interest is in sewing, do you want to learn to make a garment or a home decor item? Is there a tour included with the information? Are you a hands-on or lecture style of participant? Make a list of five or six classes you really want to attend. Sometimes, classes are repeated in a morning and then again in an afternoon session. Some classes fill up quickly so it’s a good idea to have a second choice class for that particular time slot.
Will you need to pack supplies or purchase them at the class/event? For example, taking a knitting class may include bringing your own circular knitting needles and yarn. Some classes may have pre-event work such as laundering fabric and cutting said fabric to a specific size or casting on and working rows of ribbing before attending the conference. Be sure to allow yourself enough time to have items prepared according to the class information.
Set up a budget. It’s really easy to get to a conference, get lost in all the beautiful craft supplies and end up wanting to purchase all the kits, supplies and luxurious yarns/fabrics. But, if you have a budget, you will be able to make better decisions of how much and what to purchase.
Based on the conference activities, consider the type of clothes and shoes you will wear. Doing a lot of walking means wearing comfortable clothing and shoes. Being in an air-conditioned room may require taking a light sweater. Also, check the weather report for the conference location and plan seasonal attire accordingly.
Other things you want to take include small amount of cash, a good craft bag, small notepad and pen/pencil and a few snacks. I like to take a few protein bars and a few bottles of water. Check to see if your excursion includes a shopping trip to the local community. You can always pick up any missed supplies at the local store during the conference.