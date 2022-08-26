Social media has sparked a few upticks in some crafting trends. Here are a few of the most popular ideas for 2022.
Acrylic paint pouring is still popular. I have done some paint pouring art. No matter how much you plan, the randomness of paint pouring art make this a very interesting craft. Manufacturers’ are coming out with all-in-one kits and crafters are pouring them on canvas, stones, tiles or even wood. This technique reminds me of an art craft kit when I was a young child that had a spinning wheel in the center of a box. The crafter would pour or drip different colors of paint onto a paper that spun with the rotation of the wheel. The tall sides of the box kept the liquid paint contained inside a box.
Sewing is giving crafters a way to express their creativity from making an entire garment or just accessorizing purchased garments. You can add beads or accent patches to personalize your items. There are also inexpensive kits that contain all the materials needed to create and sew a small tote bag or pillow.
Granny squares are becoming more popular this year and craft trends predict it will continue to be a popular trend in 2023. Granny squares usually are made in crochet, but you can also knit a granny square. Although they often are referred to as “granny squares” the shape can be made in a triangle, circle or hexagon.
It is my understanding that the first granny square originated sometime in the early 1890s. The granny square pattern is pretty simple and usually made with a few rounds, usually not more than 4-6 inches in size. This allows the crochet crafters to create any style of projects. I remember how popular this crochet craft was in the 1960s and ’70s. It was one of the first crochet projects I learned when I was 10 years old. I recall after I learned to crochet, I was making many items out of granny squares. Creating granny squares is also a good way to use up small scraps of yarn. It only takes a yard or two of yarn to make the center part of a granny square.
I’m not exactly sure why they are referred to as granny squares. One article I researched said that it was because the set of crochet stitches and open sections of the stitch patterns were easier to see, especially as the grandmother’s eyes age. (You have to remember this is during the late 19th century and lighting as well as eye care have greatly improved since then.) Another article stated since the aged grandmother was unable to do manual labor, she was often the one that would stitch the squares together. A third article suggested it was because only grandmothers like to crochet them. No matter the reason, ever since the age of 10 years old (and 30-plus years before I became a real grandmother), I still enjoy making items using granny squares.