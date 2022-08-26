Social media has sparked a few upticks in some crafting trends. Here are a few of the most popular ideas for 2022.

Acrylic paint pouring is still popular. I have done some paint pouring art. No matter how much you plan, the randomness of paint pouring art make this a very interesting craft. Manufacturers’ are coming out with all-in-one kits and crafters are pouring them on canvas, stones, tiles or even wood. This technique reminds me of an art craft kit when I was a young child that had a spinning wheel in the center of a box. The crafter would pour or drip different colors of paint onto a paper that spun with the rotation of the wheel. The tall sides of the box kept the liquid paint contained inside a box.

0
0
0
0
0