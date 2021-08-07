Several years ago, I worked at a bank with a woman who was (and still is) a fabulous cook. We became life-long dear friends because we also had many things in common, like crafting, music, family similarities, and cooking.
One very cold winter day, she opened a thermos and this beautiful aroma of soup wafted through the air. She offered me some of the soup. I tasted the soup and it was delicious. She then told me it was oxtail soup. “I hate oxtail soup,” I told her. “But you just ate some and said it was delicious,” she replied.
I had once eaten that soup as a child and never touched it again. Maybe it was the way it was made, maybe it was my undeveloped taste buds, I don’t know but here I was an adult in my 40s at the time, enjoying a delicious spoonful. I know I wouldn’t have had anything to do with it if she had initially told me it was oxtail soup.
Take that way of thinking to the craft of your choice. People throughout the years have told me they once tried to do a specific craft
(e.g., crochet, sew or make lace), but gave up after one try. Crafting takes practice but if you go in with the defeated mindset, you are right. I’m saying you have to find the right craft that suits your passion.
Let’s say you love to sew. You become really good at making cloth bags but dream of someday making a skirt or shirt but are scared to try because you believe you “can’t possibly” sew in a zipper. It looks too hard. Or someone you know influenced you and just hated sewing in zippers, avoided all sewing patterns that had zippers and resorted to using other styles of closures.
You can watch tutorial videos on websites/internet or personally reach out to experienced crafters to assist you, step by- step learning a new skill. You may still make mistakes, but your mindset and a little determination can help you expand your crafting skills.
I love to knit. Yet, as a beginner, my skills were not very good. Making socks was way beyond my skills. I mentioned something about making socks one time to a group of knitters and one replied that socks were just difficult, especially turning the heel. So, for about 30 years, I never gave a second look to knitting a pair of socks.
Several years ago, manufacturers came out with self-striping yarn specifically created for knitting socks. I started seeing patterns in magazines and knitters who showed their newly knit pairs of socks. They were beautiful. By now, I had more experience and had mastered knitting with double point needles. I bought some self-striping sock yarn and carefully followed the simple sock pattern on the yarn label. Now, I love knitting socks. I have made several pairs in the last few years. Sometimes, I still wait to turn the heel when I have some uninterrupted knitting time so I can concentrate on making that heel turn as easy as possible. All I had to do was try again and work with a positive mindset.