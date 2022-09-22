A prayer shawl is a handmade shawl, usually using knit and/or crochet stitches, having a specific intention for the crafter in creating the shawl. It’s the process of making the shawl that is the difference between a prayer shawl and other shawls made by the crafter.
The purposeful intention in creating a prayer shawl is said to infuse the crafted item with prayer. This process also calms the crafter and sends love and care to the recipient through the fibers. I like to think of it as a warm hug and love for the recipient each time they use the gifted prayer shawl.
Whether making a prayer shawl for a specific person or as a ministry project as part of a specific organization, the knit/crochet crafter keeps in mind a specific prayer that is recited aloud or in the crafter’s mind as they create the stitches. The stitch pattern for prayer shawls is often repetitive and doesn’t need a lot of intricate stitches. This allows the crafter to focus on the recipient as opposed as needing to focus on intricate rows and stitches. Some prayer shawl patterns are made with stitches or rows in sets of three, representing the Trinity.
Some crafters may not feel comfortable reciting or saying prayers. That’s OK, the idea is to mindfully and intentionally keep the recipient in mind when creating the shawl. Is there a specific word that comes to mind when thinking of that person? What specific message do you want to convey to the recipient? Is it love, healing or happiness? Then repeat that word as you create the stitches of the prayer shawl. Sometimes, crafters will take that specific word and work the word directly into the shawl design by using placement of knit/purl stitches, a different color or filet crochet pattern.
Crafters also can use different colors in the afghan to represent different attributes wished for the recipient. For example, the color red can signify love or courage. Peach colors can signify empathy, harmony with blue representing attributes such as peace, calmness and healing. The crafter creates the shawl, keeping in mind the specific word/words for that recipient. Maybe they have struggled with an illness and are in the recovery stage. You can incorporate the word healing into your thoughts as you work the stitches of the shawl. There are also specific colors that represent different medical challenges, (e.g., pink for breast cancer, red for heart disease or cranberry to represent fibromyalgia). An internet search can give you some ideas on which colors to choose for your prayer shawl.
Once complete, you can include a written note of the prayer or words of thought that you used while creating the shawl, conveying the crafter’s love and care for the intended recipient.