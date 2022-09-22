A prayer shawl is a handmade shawl, usually using knit and/or crochet stitches, having a specific intention for the crafter in creating the shawl. It’s the process of making the shawl that is the difference between a prayer shawl and other shawls made by the crafter.

The purposeful intention in creating a prayer shawl is said to infuse the crafted item with prayer. This process also calms the crafter and sends love and care to the recipient through the fibers. I like to think of it as a warm hug and love for the recipient each time they use the gifted prayer shawl.

