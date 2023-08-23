Many people think that the finishing of a project is the time to think of giving your project a professional finish. While that may be true for some of the details, a little pre-planning will help you have a quality finished project.
Be sure you have all the materials ready for your project. It is frustrating to be so close to finishing your project just to realize — with brick and mortar stores closed — you are lacking one item to finish the project. Today, you can go online and order the needed materials and have them shipped with next day delivery. In my early crafting days, you had to wait until the brick and mortar store opened for business. It was a longer wait if the business was closed on Sunday. Whether it’s waiting a day or over a weekend, your project is brought to a screeching halt and you have to wait. Personally, I prefer to proceed when things are going well toward the finishing of my project.
Do your best work. You may have to redo a seam or remove a few knit/crochet stitches to accomplish this task. One of the things I find is getting a smooth finish to the edges of a garment or home decor item. Sometimes, I get in a hurry and will rush to finish my project. All other stitching can be well done but rushing through the edging can cause the edges to become distorted or curl. Start with your best work and end with your best work.
For knit/crochet items, be sure to hide yarn/thread ends. For sewing items, clip all thread tails from the project. The inside or non-public side of the garment/home decor item should look as good as the outside (public side) of the item. This includes trimming thread/yarn ends close to the finished item.
If you’re not sure the edge of the finished piece is even, set the item on a flat surface. Now, step back and take a look to see if everything lines up evenly across the surface of the item. The ends should line up evenly and be in a straight line.
Let’s say you have a filet crochet item made with a diagonal stitch pattern. Lay the item on a flat surface and step back. I guarantee that the stitching error will stand out against a uniform, geometric pattern. It’s better if you can fix the mistake before the finish, which is why I often take a few minutes to check the item out as I work the stitch pattern. Recently, I viewed a beautiful shawl made by another knitter. I placed the item on a flat table and looked across the linear surface of the stitch pattern. Sure enough, there was a point where the lines did not match because the knitter had accidentally merged two of the lines into one line about 10 inches from one end. It’s at that point where a crafter will consider whether to remove the stitches or consider the mistake a personalized, one-of-a-kind design element in the item.