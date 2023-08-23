Many people think that the finishing of a project is the time to think of giving your project a professional finish. While that may be true for some of the details, a little pre-planning will help you have a quality finished project.

Be sure you have all the materials ready for your project. It is frustrating to be so close to finishing your project just to realize — with brick and mortar stores closed — you are lacking one item to finish the project. Today, you can go online and order the needed materials and have them shipped with next day delivery. In my early crafting days, you had to wait until the brick and mortar store opened for business. It was a longer wait if the business was closed on Sunday. Whether it’s waiting a day or over a weekend, your project is brought to a screeching halt and you have to wait. Personally, I prefer to proceed when things are going well toward the finishing of my project.

