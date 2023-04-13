A provisional cast on is a temporary cast on of stitches used for knit garments and home decor items. This type of cast on can be done using different methods. Whichever method is used, the end result allows the knitter to pick up live stitches (stitches to be worked) and work at a later time on the project.
The provisional cast on is done (even if your project yarn is textured), with a smooth, waste yarn. I usually use a strong contrasting color so it makes it easier to pick up the fashion yarn/thread stitches on my project. Provisional cast on allows you to add a border after the rest of the item is knit, work in the opposite direction at a later time on your project or add a hem to a garment or home decor item.
One method of a provisional cast on is made by wrapping the needed cast on stitches around the knitting needle while using the waste yarn as a base to hold the stitches in place (separating the stitches over the needle). In this method, the waste yarn is never knit.
A second type of provisional cast on method uses a crochet chain as the base on which the knit stitches are cast onto the knitting needle. First, use the crochet hook that corresponds to the size of knitting needle. For example, use a size G crochet hook to make a chain where stitches will be cast onto a size 6 USA knitting needle. You can find corresponding crochet hook to knitting needle sizes using a conversion chart.
Now, using a crochet hook, make a crochet chain a little longer than the needed cast on stitches. For example, if your pattern says to cast on 60 stitches, you would make the chain about 65-68 stitches. Cut the yarn and pull through the last chain stitch. Tie a knot in the end of the yarn tail so you know which end to unravel from later.
Now, looking at the crochet chain, you will notice one side of the chain has small bumps. The knit stitches are picked up through the small bumps on the crochet chain. Cast onto the knitting needle the desired number of stitches for your project. Later, you will go back to the waste yarn row, undo the last stitch (using the knot in the yarn tail as the starting point), and pick up the stitches along the cast on row as you slowly unravel the provisional cast on stitches. Now, work the rest of the project as outlined according to your pattern instructions.
I used a provisional cast on for my silk shawl. I cast on the needed stitches with a waste yarn base, working the shawl pattern to one end. Then I went back, picked up the stitches from the provisional cast on and knit the rest of the opposite end of the shawl. This allowed the arch pattern of the ends to drape and match when the shawl is worn. Otherwise, one end of the arch pattern would curve up and the other end would curve down.