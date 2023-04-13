A provisional cast on is a temporary cast on of stitches used for knit garments and home decor items. This type of cast on can be done using different methods. Whichever method is used, the end result allows the knitter to pick up live stitches (stitches to be worked) and work at a later time on the project.

The provisional cast on is done (even if your project yarn is textured), with a smooth, waste yarn. I usually use a strong contrasting color so it makes it easier to pick up the fashion yarn/thread stitches on my project. Provisional cast on allows you to add a border after the rest of the item is knit, work in the opposite direction at a later time on your project or add a hem to a garment or home decor item.

