My previous column was about the shrinkflation of prepackaged/canned foods you purchase at the local grocery store. But, shrinkflation also affects crafting supplies. I’ve noticed that skeins of yarn now come in slightly smaller amounts per skein. The nice thing about most knit/crochet yarn patterns is the materials list will include a specific brand of yarn, the number of skeins along with the amount of yardage/meters needed for that particular project. It helps to know the yardage needed for a particular project, especially when using a different yarn than the one recommended in the pattern.

You would think that “no dye lot” really means you don’t have to worry about matching skeins of the same color, right? Wrong. There’s always going to be a certain percentage of yarn that will not match another skein, even if the color name/number is the same. For example, I needed one more skein of yarn to complete a small baby afghan. I knitted with the original skein from my stash, then joined the newly purchased skein (same color name and number as the first skein). I knitted a few rows using the new skein, held up the afghan to take a look and you could see a very definite line of demarcation showing exactly where I had joined the new skein.

