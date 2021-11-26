Update on my plant and coaster fiasco a few weeks ago. (That’s where my watered plant, which I thought was done draining, ended up draining all down the front of my small bookcase in my craft room.) The little drip plate underneath the planter didn’t do the job so I obtained an old ice cream bucket as a drip plate. Problem solved. The retrieved coaster (the one that was stuck, pinned between the wall and the washer) is now washed, dried and back into use.
Does anyone know where I can find my scissors? They are never where I thought I left them. Most of the time, I end up stacking my pattern instructions, pieces of fabric and/or news articles on top of the scissors. Then it’s pat on this pile or that pile of stuff. Found them, right where I left them, under the fourth pile of stuff. Now, if I can only find my coffee cup.
Piles of stuff is the bane of my existence, especially this time of year. I am in finish-mode of a few gift and charity projects. I completed a knit baby set for a friend, which consists of a hat, sweater and small afghan. Ends of yarn are woven and the set has been laundered and dried, ready to mail. A Christmas stocking is on the needles and progressing well. I finished a pocket shawl for a gift except I have to purchase more yarn to make the pockets that go on the ends of the shawl. My hope is I can escape the store with purchasing only one skein of yarn. There is one more charity project vest to finish along the shoulders and the latest grandchild afghan that is ready to assemble. I’m going to spend a lot of time weaving in yarn ends to get these projects completed. No real deadline except for the Christmas stocking, but I want to get these projects finished so I have space in my craft room to work on new projects.
I often enjoy reading the Family Circus comic strip but last Saturday’s cartoon, which featured the grandmother working on a craft, had me doing a heavy sigh accompanied by a face palm. The granddaughter, Dolly, said something about not knowing you could use chopsticks for sewing. In all my years of sewing, I can honestly say I’ve never used chopsticks for sewing items together. I use a sewing machine or hand-stitch the item using a sewing needle. If you looking at the cartoon, the grandmother is working on a knit project, ergo using “two sticks” to knit. You can, however, use chopsticks to make a knit project, but sewing isn’t one of those crafts for chopsticks or knitting needles. I’m sure Family Circus will get a lot of comments from knit and sewing crafters about that cartoon.