I’ve been working on stash busting my collection of yarn. It seems the more I knit or crochet, the more new yarn appears in my knitting bag.
I decided to start knitting a scrap afghan by having one set of knitting needles dedicated to making this afghan. When I finish a project and have no use for the remainder of that specific yarn, I use a Russian join and merge the yarn to the existing yarn on the afghan. Then I knit away on the afghan until I use up the leftover scrap of remaining yarn.
I really don’t have a pattern and whatever yarn is used on my project, the leftover is immediately added to the scrap afghan. Sooner or later I should run out of yarn. OK, maybe not. (It would probably help me use up the scrap yarn if I quit adding to the stash with new yarn purchases.)
Only 13 weeks till Christmas Day. It may seem like a long time until Christmas, but for crafters, it’s almost panic time. Personally, at the rate I’m going, I should be ready by Christmas 2023.
However, afghan No. 15 out of the 15 I’ve made over the last two decades (the oldest grandchild is now 20 years old) is off the needles and should be completely done by Thanksgiving. It will be nice for each grandchild to have their own special afghan. I made a shawl for my daughter in memory of our 16th grandchild who was born at rest.
Now that the afghans are completed for now, my next on-hold project to complete will be my plaster, paint-it-yourself Christmas village that has been stored on the shelves for at least 25 years. Even though new kits are unavailable, I can find some of them on auction or crafts-for-sale websites. I can still purchase small model-sized paint containers to replace any dried out paints in the kits.
Recently, it seems that I’ve been doing a lot of mending repairs of manufactured items. For example, I recently purchased a really nice fabric shirt to wear over a blouse or sleeveless shirt. I wore the shirt and felt a small opening along one of the side seams. Originally, I thought the shirt had a split side seam. Upon further inspection, I realized that section of the seam was missed in the stitching process because it was only along the left seam that there was an opening. Someone missed that in the final inspection process.
I know I can fix the shirt, but I shouldn’t have to fix the shirt.
It seems to me, in an effort to conserve fabric, manufacturers are using smaller serged seams on garments and home decor items. I understand profit for the manufacturer but I also want a quality-made item that lasts more than one wearing.
In the case of the shirt, I didn’t catch the seam mishap before I made the purchase. Besides, it was the only one on the rack in my size. Guess I’ll do a little mending before I wear it a second time.