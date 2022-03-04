Throughout my years of crafting, I am occasionally asked by people to finish or repair an item that was passed down from a living or deceased relative.
Sometimes, it’s a matter of putting the finishing touches on an almost-complete project, like putting the border around the outside of an afghan. I will finish and/or mend the specific item so that the family will have a special reminder of their ancestor’s crafting.
Note: There are times when long-term stored items are beyond repair or are not able to be laundered. One such case may be an insect and/or animal infestation in the fiber items. Unfortunately, depending on the extent of the infestation, the only safe solution may be to toss the items in the trash. Be sure to take extra precautions handling these items, such as wearing gloves, a protective mask and/or eye protection to prevent any human illness caused by handling insect/animal infested fiber items (e.g., hantavirus which is carried by mice and other rodents).
For projects that are still a work in progress, I will use the pattern of the original crafter’s creation. It might be a partially completed item, such as a knit afghan, and no one in the immediate family can knit. However, there are times when the pattern is completely missing. Then, I do a little detective work and find a similar pattern (so I can adapt it for the specific project). Many times, I will recognize the pattern and find it in one of my stitch pattern books or through an internet search.
In cases where I can’t match the exact pattern or yarn, I will talk with the family member and discuss options of ways to finish the specific item.
Sometimes, the task is as simple as repairing a small hole or set of stitches. If the hole is small and I can’t find an exact yarn match, I will use sewing thread or embroidery floss to get as close a color match as possible. The purpose of the mending is to make sure the stitches stay in place, thus preventing any further unravelling of the item.
My mother’s embroidered items are a very special part of my life. I vividly remember as a child watching my mother embroider many things over the years. She presented me with three sets of pillowcases and three beautiful dresser scarves the first Christmas after I was married. She passed away almost six years after I married, so these items are all I have of her beautiful embroidery. Even though the pillow cases are long worn out, my mother’s embroidery is still intact. Eventually, I want to attach the embroidered section onto another piece of fabric and frame or make a home decor item (e.g. a bed doll). My mother and I shared so many fun, special and loving times working together on sewing and embroidery projects.
I also have in my knit items a front section of a colorful sweater my mother-in-law was knitting using fingering weight yarn. She was in the process of remaking the sweater, but never finished the knit project. I refuse to repurpose the yarn (which means ripping it apart and using the yarn to make a different project). My plan is to find a way to get the sweater section framed so I can display her beautiful needlework as a visual reminder of our special times spent together knitting and sharing a cherished friendship.